The ribbon has been cut on a new outdoor fitness court located in Comer Cox Park. The court was developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, The Springfield Park District, City of Springfield, and the National Fitness Campaign. Springfield Park District Board President Leslie Sgro (s’grOH) and Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory were on hand for the ribbon cutting. Gregory says partnerships like the ones for this project are what help the community grow.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO