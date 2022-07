A Monroe county man is facing multiple charges after police say he kidnapped a person and threatened his victim with a gun. The New York State Police says that the alleged victim in the incident notified police on Thursday, July 7, 2022 that the victim had been held by the suspect beginning on Saturday, July 2, 2022. According to a written release from the NYSP, “On July 2nd, 2022, Carl Lore II was involved in a domestic altercation at his residence, where he tied up a person and threatened them with an illegally possessed handgun.”

