Flint, MI

Burton man accused of threatening GM plant after he wasn't hired

By Ryan Jeltema
abc12.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton man is accused of emailing threats to the General Motors Flint Assembly plant after he did not receive a job offer. The Flint Police Department arrested 29-year-old Paris Desean Alexander over the weekend on charges of making false threats...

www.abc12.com

abc12.com

Saginaw Police Department welcomes K-9 Krixus to the force

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Police Department will have a furry new officer soon. The Saginaw City Council approved the purchase of a new K-9 this week using donated funds. Krixus, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, already has started training with Officer Megan Nelson. When they complete training, Krixus will...
SAGINAW, MI
