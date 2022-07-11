ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Legends from Lacoytas: The First Seeker

Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have no news or videos...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Orlando Bloom Is The Newest Summonable Character In This Mobile Game

After making a name for himself in the high fantasy epic Lord of the Rings, Orlando Bloom looks at home in his latest gig--playing an archer named Orlando the Nightshard in an ad for mobile game Kings of Avalon. Orlando will also stick around as an in-game character who will be available for free to new players.
VIDEO GAMES
ambcrypto.com

Chimeras launches open alpha version of Metaverse game

Chimeras announce the launch of the open alpha version of its P2E metaverse game. The Chimeras Metaverse project is delighted to announce the launch of the Open Alpha version of the game. The new and updated version is already available for download by all players willing to take part in the amazing Chimeras Universe.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Dota 2’s Least Played Heroes

Not all of Dota 2’s 123 heroes are equally loved, that much is apparent. But there doesn’t appear to be any single reason why some heroes rise to the top while others languish. One might assume that less-picked heroes have lower winrates, while more popular picks have higher ones. But if Dotabuff is to be believed, winrate has seemingly no correlation to pickrate. Broodmother, currently the least picked hero in the game, only has a 45.74% winrate. But Chen, the second least picked hero, has a 51.90% winrate. To top it off, Elder Titan, the third least picked hero, has a 48.48% winrate. This puts him in the same spot as Broodmother, which is very different from Chen. Looking closely at these three might reveal why they are at the very bottom. Furthermore, it might reveal more as to why any character might find themselves among Dota 2’s least played heroes.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeker#Lacoytas
DBLTAP

How to Download Skyrim Together Reborn

Skyrim fans wanting to download Together Reborn, the brand-new co-op multiplayer Skyrim mod, are now able to on PC. To play the new mod, players can download it from the NexusMods website and follow the instructions listed on the page. Since The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was originally released in...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Celebrates Inosuke's Wild Side

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest anime series in the world, and that means it has cosplayers spanning the globe. Whether you favor the anime's slayers or demons, there are tons of characters to tribute if you're willing to do up a cosplay. And now, one fan is going viral thanks to their uncanny take on Inosuke.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

Barbaric: The Harvest Blades #1: Survival of (Fantasy's) Fittest

One of the most joyful discoveries in 2021 direct market comics was writer Michael Moreci and artist Nathan Gooden's new series' Barbaric – charting the course of Owen the Barbarian, a violent sword & sorcery-style adventurer compelled to kill only "evil people" by his sentient axe, Axe. The first miniseries was an absolute joy to read and the second outing from Moreci and Gooden, Axe to Grind, is set to arrive next month. The story is expanding beyond its core plot, though, in a collection of one-shots featuring guest artists beginning with Robert Wilson IV in Barbaric: The Harvest Blades this week, featuring one of Owen's past adventures, introducing new characters, and expanding the lore of this quirky, comedic, and incredibly violent fantasy romp.
COMICS
Gamespot

Wolverine #23 - Old Haunts

DANGER’S IN THE HOME! WOLVERINE and DEADPOOL have tracked DANGER back to the X-Men’s old home—the former Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters. But the mansion is haunted by old memories and twisted new plots that make this homecoming a horrific new lease on death!
ANIMALS
Gamespot

Power Rangers #21

Jason is determined to help a grieving friend find a lost ally, no matter the danger and no matter the cost. However, things aren’t as they seem when the opportunity for an unexpected betrayal arises… leading to the reveal of a NEW RANGER.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy