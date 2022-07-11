ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Try Fostering Better Relationships Between Your Business and Workers With This Employee Engagement Platform

By StackCommerce
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Written by Jason Kobely

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zr25F_0gbvhgKc00
Motivosity

Savvy managers and business owners often see the future before it happens. If the aftermath of Covid-19 shutdowns and the ensuing Great Resignation taught us anything, it's that workers feel stressed out, overworked, unappreciated, and generally ready to toss their current employers aside if a better situation comes along. As recently as last March, almost half the workforce considered themselves active job seekers.

Active business leaders looking to avoid an employee pool of disengaged, unenthusiastic workers already see the path forward: creating a better, smarter, more efficient system for addressing feelings of disconnection and disinterest from their workers.

That's why enlisting the services of a cutting-edge employee engagement software platform like Motivosity could be a critical step in creating that better workplace of the future. Backed by an over-95 percent engagement rate and employee satisfaction increases of more than 50 percent, Motivosity gets results. It helps craft opportunities for both employees and management to make their voices heard on everything from company performance and processes to general workplace culture.

The Motivosity platform promotes gratitude and connectedness to improve company culture, and with their four unique products businesses are improving communication across organizations, whether they're medium-sized businesses with several hundred employees or smaller ones with remote-only workers. Motivosity fosters gratitude and positivity in the workplace.

Through their easy-to-navigate interface, Motivosity uses their Connect product as the backbone to bringing employees together. Think of it as your company's own social media site, encouraging employees to post about themselves, provide personality profiles, and express their passions and hobbies. Meanwhile, those workers can engage with peers, connect more through shared interests and even post highlights or publicly shoutout peers for a job well done.

Recognition is at the core of driving positive culture and Motivosity's Recognize product provides the boost to see results. Recognize unlocks on the power of peer to peer appreciations by providing employees a platform to give thanks with small monetary bonuses attached. Motivosity users are giving thanks $1 at a time generating a cycle of gratitude for the giver, receiver, and the observer. Managers and admins also benefit from an easy award platform to recognize milestones, birthdays, and customizable awards. The dollars act as an influence currency to drive sustainable engagement which in turn makes gratitude and positivity a core element of company culture. These dollars accrue for users to be instantly redeemable through the ThanksMatters card or choose from hundreds of gift card options.

With the Lead product, companies can foster better communication between employees and managers. Here, a worker and their supervisor can connect on specific projects, set transparent priorities, and generate historic views to measure accomplishments, everyone is in the loop at all times. Lead also facilitates regular one-on-one meetings between a manager and their team members, with the opportunity to set up positive coaching experiences and hopefully create a closer relationship between each worker and their boss.

Finally, the Listen product offers a safe, productive means for everyone in an organization to make their feelings known about the state of the company. Utilizing tools like pulse surveys and turnover data, leaders gain a sense of employee sentiment. Through these advanced techniques, managers know when workers are unhappy or unmotivated and can work to retain their best people by addressing the issues that matter most.

Motivosity's unique approach to building company culture is getting noticed, including its inclusion on G2's list of the Top 50 Best HR Software Platforms for 2022. Right now, businesses can check out Motivosity's wealth of company-building tools for themselves with a free demo.

Prices are subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Why is Your Video Marketing Failing? Employ These 4 Best Practices To Ensure Your Strategy is Aligned With Your Company's Goals.

These days, every business seems to be "going green." Even Burger King followed the trend back in 2020 but took the ad campaign concept to another level. Remember the fast-food giant's video featuring time-lapse footage of a Whopper growing vast quantities of mold over a month? While the point was to differentiate Burger King's "preservative-free" products from those of McDonald's — the company with fries that seemingly (and shockingly) never go bad — the video didn't exactly strike gold.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

3 Simple Steps to Succeed as a Small Business Leader

One of the biggest challenges that small business owners face is also the one biggest thing that will ensure their success: leadership. Regardless of industry, the majority of small business owners I work with have similar backstories: They are good at what they do, they hated their job/boss, and they feel that they can do better on their own. Often, they're right. Yet, when that same small business owner wants to scale and reach new levels of success (because we all know that there is a limit to reaching those levels as a one-man, or one-woman show), they need to onboard more people to do more work. That means they need to lead those people to get the results they want. Unfortunately, this is where many business owners fail.
SMALL BUSINESS
Fast Company

Leaders: Get ready for the ‘Great Reengagement’

What’s the biggest opportunity for human resources this year? In a recent survey of 500 HR leaders, our peers had a definitive answer: engagement. It’s one of many reasons the Great Resignation or the Great Reevaluation has evolved into the Great Reengagement. It’s a more proactive approach to minimizing the impact that nearly 5 million people quitting their jobs is having on the workforce and, quite frankly, the world. Now we’re talking about the root cause versus the result. It clicks, right?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
@growwithco

Employee Handbook Templates

Learn the benefits of having an employee handbook, what information to include for employees, and find easy-to-use templates. An employee handbook is a living document an organization shares with employees to communicate expectations of work, answer questions, and explain benefits in one centralized location. New employees typically review the employee handbook as part of their employer's onboarding and training process.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Engagement#Currency#Software#Great Resignation
Daily Mail

Manufacturing firm will offer its 82 staff a PERMANENT four-day-week but work the same amount of hours after half of employees reported better productivity

A Coventry-based manufacturing firm has confirmed it will permanently offer its 820 employees a four-day week. Industry research business The Manufacturing Technology Centre has said it plans to implement the new working structure after half of employees reported better productivity. The company said all workers will now have the option...
BUSINESS
WEKU

Lean Out: Employees Are Accepting Lower Pay In Order To Work Remotely

In 2020, office workers were liberated from their cubicle farms and nasty commutes, as companies embraced what was supposed to be a temporary experiment with remote work while the pandemic raged. Approaching three years later, more than a third of American workers say they're still able to work from home full time, and almost a quarter say they can do so part time, according to a recent poll by McKinsey & Company. In total, almost six in ten of the 25,000 Americans polled said they could work from home at least one day a week.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Ferring Announces Ground-Breaking and Inclusive Family Building Benefits Package for All Its Employees Globally

SAINT-PREX, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Ferring Pharmaceuticals is committed to building families of every shape and size. As part of this commitment, Ferring has announced the introduction of a new global family building benefits package for its employees. The holistic three-tier support model provides family building financial benefits, a ground-breaking 26-week global minimum standard of equal paid parental leave for both birthing and non-birthing parents as well as increased awareness and support at work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005467/en/ (Infographic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Entrepreneur

How an Outdated Brand Story Can Plateau Your Business

When it comes to cultivating a compelling brand story, many entrepreneurs follow the same sequence of events. After a certain point of being deep into creating their offer, they realize that no matter how good it is, their audience still needs to know, like and trust their business in order to buy.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

BioTalent Canada Awards 2022 Catalyst Award for Top New Hire

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- BioTalent Canada announced today that Erin Ward has won the 2022 Catalyst Award for Top New Hire. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005618/en/ Erin Ward, winner of the 2022 Catalyst Award for Top New Hire (Photo: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fast Company

How to get employee buy-in to build an inclusive culture

Building an inclusive culture is something that we hear a lot about in the corporate world these days. But for most organizations, the plan is for top management to come up with a proposition, share it with the organization, and provide motivation for their people to take action. However, as with any initiative that comes exclusively from the top, there are issues with buy-in from the employees. If given no avenue for real input, employees could respond with apathy—or worse, pushback. There must be actual opportunity for people at all levels to provide meaningful input in the overall process. While it’s important that leaders educate themselves, provide impetus, guidance, and strongly support inclusivity initiatives, all levels of the organization must be involved for it to be successful.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Entrepreneur

5 Remote Hiring Tips for Leaders

Rewind three years, and the business world looked a lot different than it did today. Remote working was definitely a major trend, but it wasn't the standard. Fast-forward back to 2022, and remote working has become an expectation in many industries — particularly among employees. Fueled out of necessity by the pandemic-related lockdowns, remote working isn't going anywhere. And the sooner employers embrace it, the more likely they are to win the talent war.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Entrepreneur

If You Want to Be Valued, Value Yourself First

Entrepreneurs are often scared to share their genius with the world. They either believe that someone will snag their style and mimic their brand. Or more often, they underestimate the real value behind their words, their knowledge and their experiences. You each have something unique to offer the world. Your...
SMALL BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Your Brand's Digital Presence is More Than SEO

Companies employ search engine optimization (SEO) because they want to improve their presence in online searches. However, the truth is that for larger brands — and especially national brands — SEO has little to do with why brands may appear in first-page search results. The central value proposition of SEO can be misleading or at least misunderstood.
ECONOMY
ceoworld.biz

Hire People With Heart to Build a Highly Engaged Team

My first job after college was as a management trainee for a large financial institution. My training was designed to last a full year and provided broad exposure to numerous aspects of banking. At the completion of the program, I was to be promoted into a leadership role—that’s assuming I performed well all along the way.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
itechpost.com

Tips to Help Businesses Implement Business Intelligence Strategies Successfully

Data is unusable in its raw form, and businesses must interpret it for their benefit. Learning about your enterprise performance entails combining various strategies to achieve the objective. It includes investing in infrastructure, data collection, visualization, mining, and business analytics. Business intelligence is important for growth and profitability. Entrepreneurs and...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy