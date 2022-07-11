ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

This App Takes a Mental Approach to Weight Loss

Whether you're trying to improve your professional or personal practices, looking at your routine can be enlightening. For example, if you never send out emails to drum up new business and you're wondering why you're struggling with growth, it's worth trying to type some out, not just for one day, but every day for an extended period of time. The same goes for your wellness. Nixing bad habits and creating good ones is the only way to get in shape and lose weight.

While making broad assertions like this might ring true to some, it also might feel like an oversimplification. In the U.S., 36.5 percent of adults have obesity, which means that it's common and tough to combat. For some assistance with a proven format that looks at your habits and routines head on, consider downloading Noom — a wellness app that's helped millions lose weight.

Using what it says are scientifically proven insights about behavioral psychology and physical health, Noom curates a customizable and practical weight-loss journey for its users. After signing up, you'll soon begin receiving daily lessons, which feature insights on how to reckon with the challenges of changing your habits, strategies for facing various triggers, and how to live healthier all around.

On top of its regular lessons, Noom offers many resources for users to rely on when trying to lose weight. This might have something to do with studies like this one, in which 78 percent of a group of Noom users lost weight over a six-month period using the app. Noom also provides a food and water tracker to help you with your diet, a step counter to encourage exercise, and weight logging tools. Its community-building resources like peer support groups and one-on-one coaching sessions are also remarkably helpful.

This all adds up to explain Noom's impressive 4.7/5 star rating in the App Store. On top of praise from hundreds of thousands of users, it's also been well received by critics from publications such as Bloomberg, People magazine, and Mashable.

Get started with Noom Weight today and discover the knowledge and support you need to create lasting change.

