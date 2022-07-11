macOS Ventura Preview

When the Xerox Duplex Combo Scanner earned one of our Best of 2019 Awards, its rival the HP ScanJet Pro 2500 f1 was already three and a half years old. Now HP has finally replaced that model. The new ScanJet Pro 2600 f1 ($379), like its predecessor, combines a flatbed scanner with a sheetfed automatic document feeder (ADF) for handling everything from stacks of printed sheets to book pages and delicate documents. It's significantly faster than the 2016 model and comes with a much-improved edition of HP's Scan Pro interface and document processing software, making it—like the higher-end Editors' Choice winner the ScanJet Pro 3600 f1—a superb dual-function scanner for small and home offices. (It lists for $80 to $110 more than its closest competitors, though that's likely to come down soon, and already has at a couple of online outlets.) The 2600 f1 edges out the Xerox Combo as our new Editors' Choice pick among entry-level sheetfed/flatbed document scanners.

