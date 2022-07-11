Why Middle-Aged Bald Men Grow Hair On Their Backs and Shoulders

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At the beginning of the pandemic, with extra time to spare in lockdown, I began to pay more attention to my hair by way of a scalp-detox ritual. I began with the power of touch with a good old-fashioned—and astonishingly cathartic—scalp massage. “Making space to slow down and simply touch the head creates an awareness of the amount of tension stored in the muscles of the scalp and head, as well as triggers endorphins that feel good and are good for our bodies,” New York City trichologist Bridgette Hill, also known as The Scalp Therapist, told me.

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO