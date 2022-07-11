ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Why Middle-Aged Bald Men Grow Hair On Their Backs and Shoulders

Fatherly
Fatherly
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If the hair on your head and the hair on your back seem to be advancing on each other like warring armies, you might find it comforting to know that you’re not alone. You’re likely middle-aged and in need of some grooming products, but you’re also just one of the many...

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 1

Related
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Short Choppy Haircuts Women in Their 70s Can Pull-Off

Short choppy haircuts for women over 70 feature tons of textured layers and jagged ends. The length strengthens the cut’s perimeter, benefiting thin, fine hair the most. “A short choppy cut instantly adds volume and body,” says California-based stylist Suji Kim. “The layers create softness, movement, and texture for a youthful appearance. These encourage natural texture to soften up ladies’ facial features,” she adds.
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

20 Sweet Short Shag Haircuts with Bangs

Short shag with bangs is a pixie to bob-length cut with tons of layers for added movement and texture that tends to be very low-maintenance. “The shag can bring out a lot of texture in flat, straight hair. The shorter layers help build the volume where you want it, and there’s no weight to pull the hair down,” she explains. The layers are customizable, so the cut will work with your natural hair texture and suit your face shape.
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Modern and Youthful Short Bob Haircuts For Women Over 50

Short bob haircuts for women over 50 range from ear to neck length, creating chic and timeless styles. Jay Yeung is a hair artist from Hong Kong who shares his notions and tips on this look. “The biggest benefit of a bob is it can improve women’s sense of style,...
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Willis
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Hair#Hair Transplants#Hair Products#Terminal Hair#Hair Loss
Harper's Bazaar

The best hair growth serums for thicker, fuller hair

Encouraging hair to grow is no easy feat. Given all the stress that styling puts it through – hair straighteners being one of many culprits – it's only natural to experience some thinning from time to time. The best hair growth serums claim to give lacklustre locks a...
HAIR CARE
Shape Magazine

TikTokers Are Using Vaseline to Curl Their Eyelashes, But That May Cause Skin Issues

TikTok True or False is the answer to your burning questions about the health, beauty, and fitness fads taking over your social feeds. Each story breaks down a buzzy wellness trend with the help of experts and scientific research to uncover the truth and safety behind the viral "advice" you see online. You'll never have to wonder what's actually legit — or what to skip — again.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fatherly

At What Age Can A Child Stay Home Alone? And For How Long?

Parenting requires years of constant, round-the-clock caretaking. Desiring alone time is natural, but it’s not like you can lock a child in their room. So it’s no wonder parents start wondering at what age can kids stay home alone. But understanding when a child can be left at home alone and for how long depends on several important factors – each child is unique.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us What Vitamin C Does To Our Skin

From serums and oils to moisturizers and sunscreens, Vitamin C has made its way into virtually every type of skincare product under the sun. Whatever you’re looking for, you can likely find an option that contains this ingredient. And with all the hype around it in the skincare sphere, you may have found yourself asking: what exactly does Vitamin C do? As it turns out, the answer is a lot! This water-soluble antioxidant nutrient can do wonders for your skin, especially when it comes to diminishing signs of aging.
SKIN CARE
Fatherly

The Age When Children Are Most Traumatized By A Divorce

The worst age for divorce for children is essentially any age before adulthood. However, sometimes relationships become so broken that, child or not, there’s no choice but to call it quits. This situation will undoubtedly affect the kid, but the amount of children’s reactions to divorce by age is highly variable. That said, experts point to the worst time for a child to experience divorce appears to be when they’re well into elementary school.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vogue Magazine

This One-Step Scalp Detox Transformed My Curls

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At the beginning of the pandemic, with extra time to spare in lockdown, I began to pay more attention to my hair by way of a scalp-detox ritual. I began with the power of touch with a good old-fashioned—and astonishingly cathartic—scalp massage. “Making space to slow down and simply touch the head creates an awareness of the amount of tension stored in the muscles of the scalp and head, as well as triggers endorphins that feel good and are good for our bodies,” New York City trichologist Bridgette Hill, also known as The Scalp Therapist, told me.
HAIR CARE
Fatherly

The Disturbing Science Of Holding In Pee, Farts, And Sneezes

For many of us, life has become increasingly busy and crowded. But our bodies don’t care if we’re in a packed elevator or in the middle of an important job interview. Sometimes you just have to fart. Or sneeze. Or pee when you’re standing in a long line. But can holding in pee be dangerous? Is it bad to hold in a sneeze? And can holding a fart…kill you?
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New study determines psychedelic mushroom microdoses can improve mood, mental health

The latest study to examine how tiny amounts of psychedelics can impact mental health provides further evidence of the therapeutic potential of microdosing. Published in Scientific Reports this week, the study followed 953 people taking regular small amounts of psilocybin and a second group of 180 people who were not microdosing. This research, led by University of British Columbia Okanagan's Dr. Zach Walsh and doctoral student Joseph Rootman, is the latest study to come from the Microdose.me project.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

What Is Stimming And When Is It A Significant Child Behavior?

The term “stimming” is a shorthand used by the autism community to describe repetitive self-stimulatory behaviors such as hand-flapping or rocking. Although these behaviors are often used to diagnose neurodivergent conditions, they’re also common for children who are developing typically. So, parents who see repetitive behaviors in children may struggle understanding what is autism stimming and what is typical developmental behavior. When trying to differentiate between the two, it helps to consider how disruptive the stimming behaviors are and how long they are persisting past their developmentally appropriate window.
KIDS
Fatherly

Fatherly

32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy