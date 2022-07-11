Alabama man’s body found nearly two days after he crashed his motorcycle into creek bed

An Alabama man’s body was discovered Sunday night in a creek bed nearly two days after he crashed his motorcycle, Alabama state troopers report.

The body of Timothy W. Mayer, 32, of Hanceville, Alabama, was found just after 8 p.m. Sunday in Cullman County, approximately three miles west of Hanceville.

Troopers believe Mayer was driving his 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle just after midnight on the Saturday morning when he left the roadway, went off an embankment and crashed into the creek bed.

Mayer been reported missing by his family after they had not seen him since late Friday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.