West By Pod dives deep into Pitt and Virginia Tech ahead of the 2022 season

JT Daniels and Lee Kpogba will sweep the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year awards. You may have heard this take on the recently released inaugural episode of the West By Pod podcast, but the one thing that has kind of stuck out to me in my preseason deep diving is the limited number of marquee newcomers in the Big 12. Offensively there's Quinn Ewers at Texas, Dillon Gabriel at Oklahoma, Adrian Martinez at K-State... and JT Daniels at West Virginia. And that's about it. Ewers and Gabriel certainly have the weapons to put up big numbers and Martinez should fit in perfectly at Kansas State, but so too does Daniels in Morgantown. If he stays healthy and is the catalyst for us winning 8 or 9 (or 10!?!) games this year then he should be right in the mix for some postseason recognition.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO