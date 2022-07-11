ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Start a Chem-Dry Franchise in 2022

Chem-Dry Franchise Information

Founded in 1977 by Robert Harris and currently part of the BELFOR Franchise Group, Chem-Dry is the world's largest carpet cleaning franchise — and one of the most economical, multi-unit franchise opportunities you can own. Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Chem-Dry at No. 229 on this year's prestigious Franchise 500 list, helping to cement the brand's status as the No. 1 carpet cleaning franchise for more than 40 years in a row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zfwel_0gbvb14600
Chem-Dry

The services Chem-Dry provide include carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, tile/stone/granite cleaning, rug cleaning, pet urine/odor removal, wood floor cleaning, steam cleaning, vinyl composition cleaning, and specialty stain removal. The brand operates under the leadership of CEO Dan Tarantin, Ed Quinlan, company president, Bill Zinke, vice-president of marketing, and Douglas Smith, Chem-Dry's senior VP of franchise development. The brand's previous owners include Harris Research, Inc. and The Home Depot.

Here are just a few convincing reasons why entrepreneurs should choose to become a Chem-Dry franchise owner:

  • Carpet cleaning is experiencing a historic growth of approximately 1.5% annually, and is expected to exceed $5.5 billion in 2022
  • Chem-Dry is the nation's largest carpet cleaning franchise, servicing more than 11,000 homes and businesses each day
  • Every year, more than 10 billion square feet of new carpet is installed in the United States, and all of it requires regular cleaning — building a great deal of untapped market potential into the industry.
  • Over 3,000 franchises worldwide use our patented products, and we have a track record of 45 years of experience and success
  • Carpet cleaning is a highly fragmented industry with tremendous growth potential, and Chem-Dry is the industry leader
  • Chem-Dry is a well-known, legacy brand with 45 years of experience

How much does a Chem-Dry franchise cost?

To start a Chem-Dry franchise of your own, here are the financial requirements and ongoing franchise fees associated with franchise ownership:

Initial franchise fee: $23,500

Initial investment: $68,145 - $191,196

Cash requirement: $50,000

Net worth: $70,000

Veteran incentives: 10% off franchise fee

Royalty fee: $414/month

There are many financing options available, including in-house and low-interest financing for portions of the initial license fee for up to 56 months.

The Chem-Dry franchise business opportunity.

Chem-Dry says it cleans more spaces and upholstery than any other floor care company. What's more, their patented products and extensive experience in the industry also enable the company to make people's homes and workplaces healthier, Chem-Dry says. The brand leads the market share in home carpet and as an upholstery cleaning service, thanks to the company's distinguished franchise owners who dedicate themselves to providing top-notch service.

Chem-Dry's unique Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process uses 80 percent less water than other cleaning services to eliminate dust, dirt, oils, and allergens in carpet fibers, as well as other types of surfaces. This process allows carpets to dry more quickly, remaining cleaner and healthier for a longer period than any other methods – enhancing indoor air quality and giving the brand a competitive edge in the industry.

Chem-Dry safeguards their competitive advantage and intellectual property, guaranteeing the security of franchisees' investments. This is an ideal franchise for any entrepreneurial-minded individual with ambition, determination, and an aptitude for business, but it doesn't require a large sum of money or prior industry experience to get started.

Chem-Dry: Marketing & training franchise support.

Chem-Dry's chief goal is to support the growth and profitability of their franchisees and overall franchise system, achieved through comprehensive franchise support on advertising, marketing, and training for every aspect of the business.

The brand provides 23 hours of classroom instruction during a weeklong session in either Logan, Utah, or Nashville, Tenn., followed by 17 hours of on-the-job training. Every new Chem-Dry franchisee receives a four-month "Kick-Start" Marketing Program, including an SEO-optimized website, Google AdWords/PPC ad campaigns, and listings on up to 50 local directories. Franchisees also receive generous amounts of promotional collateral, access to an online resource center, a customer relationship management (CRM) tool, and OnTrack, Chem-Dry's web-based software suite for billing, scheduling, invoices, accounting, and customer reviews.

Can I operate multiple territories?

Yes, for a full rundown of how franchisees can secure multi unit territories, follow this link. Chem-Dry has more than 2,600 units and is actively recruiting new franchisees in the eastern U.S., particularly New York, Texas, Ohio, Georgia, and Florida. For a full list of existing and available Chem Dry franchise territories, please visit the brand's locations page.

Does Chem-Dry offer police & first-responder franchises?

Yes, the company does offer these types of franchise opportunities. Chem-Dry actively recruits police and first responders, thanks to their understanding of smart, easy-to-follow systems and their experience interfacing with the public. These candidates, as well as U.S. veterans, qualify for startup discounts, including 10 percent off their initial franchise fee.

How much money do franchises make?

Based on a Chem-Dry internal franchisee survey in 2021, the average revenue per franchise location is $327,006. Additional revenue estimates can be found in Item 19 of the brand's franchise disclosure document (FDD).

Where can I hear real franchisees' ownership stories?

Interested in what actual Chem Dry franchise owners have to say? Is this really a good franchise opportunity? Should you join the chem Dry empire? The brand has a section on their corporate website dedicated to first-person testimonials and reviews from Chem Dry franchisees about the Chem Dry franchise opportunity, which you can access by following this link.

