Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has revealed the unlikely source for one of the movie’s scenes. The newly released film, which is a sequel to 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok, stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman.To the delight of Marvel fans, the trio are accompanied in the film by a few screaming goats.In a new interview with Insider, Waititi explained where he got the idea to include the animals and the unexpected source of their unique sound.“The goats were always going to be in there because they are in the comics, but we didn’t know how...

MOVIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO