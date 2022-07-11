ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres man sentenced to 10 years for sexual crimes against children

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lehigh Acres man has been sentenced to ten years in prison after being adjudicated guilty for sexual crimes against children.

Lloyd Earl Foster, 57, also received 20 years of sexual offender probation in today’s decision.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Children and Families worked jointly in the case. They were able to identify Foster due to past occurred crimes.

Foster was sentenced to ten years in prison on one count of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim age 12 to 16 and one count of lewd of lascivious molestation.

He also received 15 years of sex offender probation on charged for lewd or lascivious battery and lewd or lascivious molestation. He also received a consecutive five years for solicit lewd or lascivious conduct.

Assistant State Attorney Clark Cary, of the Special Victims Unit, prosecuted the case.

