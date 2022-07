The final episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians airs tonight, and in a sneak peak Khloe Kardashian shares how she felt last year when she learned that Tristan Thompson, 31, had cheated on her and gotten another woman pregnant. “I’m so anxious I fainted the other day,” the 37-year-old admitted to her sister Kendall Jenner, 26, during a FaceTime call. The model was understandably shocked and said, “What? Khloe, how do you? When did you faint?” But the Good American designer didn’t seem to concerned by the scary situation and just said, “You know…”

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO