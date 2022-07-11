ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

‘Ghost gun’ recovered from man arrested at Chula Vista block party: police

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ttz6z_0gbvXwv400
This photo released by the Chula Vista Police Department shows a “ghost gun” that was recovered from a 22-year-old man during a downtown Chula Vista… Read More

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A 22-year-old Lakeside man is facing multiple firearms-related charges after he was arrested Friday at a downtown Chula Vista block party, police said.

About 5:20 p.m., officers noticed a person they perceived to be “suspicious” more than an hour after the Chula Vista Block Party on Third Avenue had begun, Chula Vista police Sgt. Anthony Molina said. They saw the man, later identified as Ralph Fojo, was wearing a crossbody bag and started keeping an eye on him.

When officers noticed the bull of a firearm sticking out of Fojo’s bag, they determined it gave them probable cause to pat him down, Molina said.

Officers asked Fojo if he was carrying a gun and he responded that he wasn’t. But upon the patdown, officers discovered a gun and seven rounds of ammunition, according to Molina, and it was determined the weapon was an unserialized firearm, popularly known as a “ghost gun.”

Fojo was arrested shortly thereafter and now faces a half-dozen charges, including carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, carrying a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner and possession of an assault weapon, among others. His motive for bringing the firearm to the event is being investigated.

Molina said the agency released the information on the arrest Saturday not to scare the community, but to inform them of the training efforts of officers and special units for large events “to prioritize safety.”

The inaugural block party to kick off the summer season drew hundreds of people to the city’s downtown corridor with live music, food vendors and large screens showing the Padres playing in the club’s new City Connect jerseys, which were heavily marketed during the event.

No further information on the arrest was immediately shared.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Teenage Victim of Fatal Suspected Gang Shooting in City Heights ID’d

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a teenage boy who was killed last weekend in a suspected gang shooting in City Heights. Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire found Enrique Medina, 14, lying mortally wounded on a sidewalk at Polk Avenue and 37th Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Tips sought to find SUV involved in I-15 hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO – California Highway Patrol investigators are searching for the dark-colored SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash with a motorcyclist Tuesday on a San Diego-area freeway. About 4:10 p.m., a 27-year-old woman from Temecula was riding a Ducati sport motorcycle between the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeside, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Lakeside, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
kusi.com

Ex-Marine convicted of murder in 2019 North County DUI crash

VISTA (KUSI) – A former Camp Pendleton Marine who drove drunk and caused a wrong-way crash that killed a motorcyclist on a rural Bonsall-area road has been convicted of second-degree murder in his second trial regarding the fatal crash. Adam Daniel Barooshian, 29, was convicted Monday in a retrial...
BONSALL, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

52-year-old man killed in Valley Center car crash

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A driver was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle collided into a tree in Valley Center, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a report of a car crash involving a white Toyota Camry around 8:58 a.m. on eastbound State Route 76, located west of Lazy H Drive, Officer Hunter Gerber stated in a press release. Authorities say the Toyota veered off the road and into a tree “for reasons still under investigation.”
VALLEY CENTER, CA
NBC San Diego

Man's Decomposed Body Found on Rocks Beneath Sunset Cliffs, Investigation Underway

An investigation was underway at Sunset Cliffs Wednesday after a decomposed body was found on the rocks. San Diego police and firefighters found the body wedged into the jagged rocks near Claibornes Cove, between Osprey and Adair streets, at about 5:40 a.m. A man looking for bait near the tidepools spotted the body and notified police, SDPD Capt. Laura Mclean said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Carlsbad police investigate possible human bone found at El Salto Falls

Carlsbad, CA–The Carlsbad Police Department, along with multiple law enforcement agencies, is investigating a possible human bone found at El Salto Falls Thursday in Carlsbad, authorities said. A man at the falls found the bone in a creek bed, according to police. Authorities went to the creek, located on...
CARLSBAD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Molina
FOX 5 San Diego

CHP discovers abandoned vehicle connected to police pursuit

PALOMAR MOUNTAIN, Calif.- California Highway Patrol officials announced Tuesday that they had discovered a vehicle connected to a police pursuit that occurred over the weekend. The abandoned car was found by officers at CHP’s Oceanside station Monday afternoon in the Pauma area. The chase occurred Sunday afternoon when CHP...
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ghost Gun#Assault Weapon
NBC San Diego

Their ‘Noble Boy' Is Gone: Family ID's 14-Year-Old San Diegan Fatally Shot in City Heights

Family and friends are mourning a young teen who was gunned down over the weekend in City Heights. Fourteen-year old Enrique Medina died on Sunday after a group of men approached him and one of the men fired at him in the Corridor neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department. The boy had recently graduated from Clark Middle School, in City Heights.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Missing ‘at-risk’ 19-year-old woman found

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are searching for a missing woman last seen in the Egger Highlands neighborhood in early July. Nineteen-year-old Samantha Barba was last seen on July 6 leaving her home around 6:15 a.m. and police say she is considered “at-risk” due to medical concerns.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy