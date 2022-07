One role the local arts council plays is to assist creatives in finding resources to support the development of their ideas. In some cases, the Arts Council applies for grants to support programs and services based on needs expressed by local creatives. The Community Supported Artists Program, Big Bad Business Series, and Arts Incubator provide support, mentorship, and stipends to help artists take the next steps in their careers is funded by grants YAC secured from the Mississippi Arts Commission and National Endowment for the Arts.

