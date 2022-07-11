ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter Unmentioning Option Now Available Globally

By David Cohen
AdWeek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

How Much Does Facebook Reels Pay, and Is It Worth It?

If you’re looking to earn an extra dollar, you may want to know how to get paid for Facebook Reels. Is it worth it?. There are many bogus Facebook money giveaways, and if you’re desperate for cash, you may be more vulnerable to these scams. However, Reels presents a real opportunity to make money on Facebook.
INTERNET
AdWeek

TikTok to Begin Introducing Early Version of Content Levels

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. TikTok introduced several new ways for users to customize their viewing preferences on its platform.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
AdWeek

Twitter Taps Rebecca Hahn as Global VP of Communications

Join female leaders from WNBA, BET, Baked by Melissa and more at the Women Trailblazers Summit in NYC on July 14 for a day of inspirational conversations, insightful stories and important connections. Sign up with code WT30 to save 30%. Rebecca Hahn is leaving Bird for the bird application, joining...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AdWeek

Omnicom Media Group and Publicis Media Lead Forrester Agency Assessment

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Omnicom Media Group (OMG) and Publicis Media emerged as industry leaders in Forrester’s latest media agency Wave report, receiving praise from analysts for their...
BUSINESS
Android Police

Google Duo's latest update marks the beginning of the end

Long have we joked about Google's duplicated apps and services — especially when it comes to apps like Hangouts and Messages. On the heels of (mostly) cleaning up that situation, the company has turned its attention toward an adjacent problem: video chat services. Google plans to fold Duo into Meet later this year, and with the app's latest update, we're seeing our first evidence of the groundwork being laid.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek

Netflix Selects Microsoft as Partner for Upcoming Ad-Supported Tier

After weeks of speculation, Netflix tapped Microsoft as its partner for its upcoming ad-supported tier. Netflix hopes to debut its AVOD offering as early as the end of this year and will use Microsoft’s technology to pull it off. “Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Marketing
AdWeek

Nextdoor Brings Back Neighborhood Favorites Awards Program

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Nextdoor detailed the sixth annual edition of its Neighborhood Favorites awards program, which enables neighbors to vote for their favorite local businesses.
ECONOMY
Vox

Vox and The Verge Collaborate on the Latest Season of Vox Media’s Award-Winning Land of the Giants Podcast

Land of the Giants, the Vox Media Podcast Network’s award-winning narrative franchise, today launched its latest season, The Facebook / Meta Disruption. Marking a collaboration between Recode by Vox and The Verge, the seven-episode season will tell the story of Meta, formerly known as Facebook, at a pivotal moment — both for the tech giant and for the billions of people who use its products. Hosted by The Verge’s deputy editor Alex Heath and Recode senior correspondent Shirin Ghaffary, the season will feature interviews with current and former employees and executives, from Meta’s top policy executive Nick Clegg and head of WhatsApp Will Cathcart to preeminent critics and tech leaders outside the company, like whistleblower Frances Haugen and Zynga founder Mark Pincus.
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How to Transfer Google Photos to Another Account

Google Photos is one of the most used services from Google. The service provides features like automatic backup and photo sharing for users with a Google account. Did you just come back from a trip and want to share the images with your friends? Use Google Photos to share images and customize what you’d like to share!
INTERNET
AdWeek

Adweek Podcast: How Holding Company Media Networks Stack Up, According to Forrester

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Today Forrester Research published a report assessing the strengths and weaknesses of seven holding company media networks. The objective assessment is a CMO’s guide...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Twitter’s Lawyers Fire Off Defiant Reply to Elon Musk’s About-Face

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Twitter fired back at Elon Musk in a strongly worded letter, saying, “Twitter has breached none of its obligations under the agreement,” and adding,...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Instagram: How to Use Less Data When You're Not on WiFi

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. The Instagram application allows users to activate a feature that will help them save cellular data when they’re not connected to a WiFi network....
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy