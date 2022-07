2022 Saints training camp is just a matter of weeks away, and fans are going to have plenty of opportunities to see the action in person. The team announced the full schedule for the camp, which will feature a dozen practices that are open to the public. Of those open practices, nine will come at the team's facility in Metairie, while a pair will come in Green Bay, Wisconsin while the team works with the Packers ahead of their preseason matchup and another will come at the Caesars Superdome.

