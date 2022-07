NEW MILFORD — Following last week’s fire that damaged the roof and interior of New Milford High School, Mayor Pete Bass has declared a local disaster emergency. The declaration allows the town to expedite the repair of the roof, and everything that may be involved, Bass said. Time is of the essence. Already, the town anticipates buying 50 portable classrooms because some rooms won’t be ready to be occupied by the fall.

