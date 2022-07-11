Pacers close to executing sign-and-trade deal for Deandre Ayton?

Deandre Ayton may be on the move. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Pacers are “very close” to executing a sign-and-trade with the Suns for 23-year-old Ayton, who was the first overall pick in 2018.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Are Phoenix #Suns reaching crossroads with restricted free agent Deandre Ayton as Indiana #Pacers are looming? (w/video) https://t.co/83RrhZtlFI via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/89qHQEolQj – 1:06 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

One quick hypothetical trade note: Despite Deandre Ayton’s base-year compensation limitation, he can legally be traded into cap space for a player who makes $18 million, as long as his first-year salary is at least $26 million. If such a player were to exist, that is. – 1:02 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Great interest today in Las Vegas to see if Indiana indeed moves forward with its widely anticipated offer sheet for Suns RFA Deandre Ayton.

Ayton’s future is a prime curiosity at summer league beyond Brooklyn’s handling of Kevin Durant’s trade request.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

If it really just winds up being Deandre Ayton for Myles Turner in a straight up sign-and-trade, with no draft compensation, that’s an obvious net loss. At least you’d be getting a starting C ahead of a potential move for Kevin Durant, but man, that’d be underwhelming for DA – 12:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I think it was more of having to wait for the Deandre Ayton and now KD, trying to figure it out. For me, it was just like at this stage of my career and what I’m looking for, I don’t have time to be waiting on somebody else.” JaVale McGee #Suns #Mavs #NBA https://t.co/lzOZbaJJt4 pic.twitter.com/2Y9ieFpj7E – 2:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

JaVale McGee didn’t wait on Deandre Ayton, Kevin Durant situations, signed with Dallas Mavericks (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:17 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Isiah saying Cousins could be a fit in Phoenix if Ayton leaves… clearly doesn’t understand the CP dynamic – 11:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

With only the Spurs and Pacers having real cap space left, and a sign & trade difficult to make work due to BYC issues, it’s getting hard to find homes for the top two RFAs left on the market: Deandre Ayton & Collin Sexton.

SAS & IND are ideal “third team in” trade partners. – 9:12 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Today is a relatively significant checkpoint in the Durant stuff.

Brogdon trade can be made official, clearing the cap space for Indiana to make an offer to Ayton.

If he signs the offer sheet, the Suns cannot sign-and-trade him as part of a Durant deal. – 1:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“KD asked for a trade. He knows what’s exactly best for him and nobody can tell him what’s best for him. As for DA’s situation, I think the team would love to have DA back. Everybody loves DA.” #Suns big Bismack Biyombo on Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton. https://t.co/sgYiDOPEIl pic.twitter.com/wZqIXeDLhl – 9:42 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Phoenix #Suns big Bismack Biyombo talks re-signing, motivation after Game 7 flop, Kevin Durant’s trade request and Deandre Ayton (w/videos) #NBAFreeAgency azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:51 PM

Scott Agness: Pacers notes: – Whether the Brogdon trade is officially official is a big topic of conversation here – Aaron Nesmith was at practice today and possibly could play Tue. – They are interested in Ayton – An offer sheet would be revealing, Herb Simon has always been against it -via Twitter @ScottAgness / July 11, 2022

“That is now on the verge of happening and that is opening enough cap space to almost give Deandre Ayton the max contract that he’s looking for,” Windhorst said Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “We could see something with the Pacers and Ayton as early as today. The whole league is waiting to see if this is the next domino to fall.” -via New York Post / July 11, 2022

Deandre Ayton is easily the best free agent still available. His market has been slowed due to his status as a restricted free agent and the Phoenix Suns possible pursuit of Kevin Durant. Now, it seems like Ayton is finally getting some movement on his next contract. While speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Brian Windhorst said that the Indiana Pacers could sign Ayton as soon as Monday to an offer sheet. Windhorst also said a sign-and-trade is possible to send Ayton to Indiana. -via RealGM / July 11, 2022