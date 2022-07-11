Richard Jefferson to officiate a quarter of Summer League game

JD Shaw: Richard Jefferson will officiate the second quarter of tonight’s Knicks-Blazers summer league game after attending daily NBA Summer League Officiating Meetings in Las Vegas, NBA says.

Source: Twitter @JShawNBA

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Fred Katz @FredKatz

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Richard Jefferson: Why do this? 1. Tremendous amount of knowledge about our game that I’ve learned sitting in classes with the best refs in the world 2.I do this because not many people would dare put themselves in this position. The more info I have the more informed I am as a broadcaster -via Twitter / July 11, 2022

