Austin man pleads guilty to child sex abuse

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people accused of running an extensive psychedelic mushroom grow operation in southern Olmsted County are pleading guilty. Austin Allen Dahl, 24 of Rochester, has entered a guilty plea to first-degree drug possession and Kailyn Manee Felker, 24 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession. They were arrested on September 2, 2021, after law enforcement said it found 2,423 grams (5.34 pounds) of psychedelic mushrooms, two shotguns, and $400 in cash at an apartment in the 200 block of Mill Creek Road NW in Chatfield.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO