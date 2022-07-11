ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Austin man pleads guilty to child sex abuse

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a case of child sex abuse in...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Minneapolis woman pleads guilty to dealing meth in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Minneapolis woman accused of multiple drug deals in Mower County is pleading guilty. Sadie Catherine Washington, 21, was charged in February 2021 with second-degree drug sales and four counts of third-degree drug sales. Investigators say Washington sold a total of 10. 516 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant between January 14 2020 and April 7 2020. The drug deals all took place in the city of Austin.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Trial set over Cerro Gordo County theft of catalytic converters

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing catalytic converters is pleading not guilty. Todd Terrance Larue, 52 of Rockford, is scheduled to stand trial starting August 23 for first-degree theft. Investigators say Larue stole catalytic converters off vehicles at a property in Swaledale on June 11. He’s...
KIMT

Man sentenced after confrontation with law enforcement in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – An incident involving gunfire from law enforcement is sending a southern Minnesota man to prison. Ibraheem Farah Hamza Khalifa, 36 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Monday to five years behind bars, with credit for 373 days already served. Khalifa pleaded guilty in May to harassment and a firearm violation by a felon convicted of a crime of violence. Charges of assault, obstructing the legal process, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle were dropped as part of a plea deal.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mower County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Austin, MN
County
Mower County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Austin, MN
Crime & Safety
KIMT

Forest City woman pleads not guilty to stealing from her grandmother

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman will stand trial for allegedly stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct and fraudulent use of a credit card. Investigators say Hesley used a debit card linked to her grandmother’s bank...
KIMT

Rochester duo plead guilty after getting caught with lots of psychedelic mushrooms

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people accused of running an extensive psychedelic mushroom grow operation in southern Olmsted County are pleading guilty. Austin Allen Dahl, 24 of Rochester, has entered a guilty plea to first-degree drug possession and Kailyn Manee Felker, 24 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession. They were arrested on September 2, 2021, after law enforcement said it found 2,423 grams (5.34 pounds) of psychedelic mushrooms, two shotguns, and $400 in cash at an apartment in the 200 block of Mill Creek Road NW in Chatfield.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester woman pleads guilty to fleeing police

KAAL-TV (ABC 6 News) A Rochester woman pleaded guilty to charges including fleeing police on two occasions Monday. Andrea Ann Wallace, 35, pleaded guilty July 11 to first-degree damage to property after being accused of ramming two police cars to escape officers blocking her exit from a Holiday gas station in October of 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Couple Busted For Growing ‘Shrooms’ Plead Guilty

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man and a woman from Rochester have worked out plea agreements with Olmsted County prosecutors to settle charges stemming from the discovery of a psychedelic mushroom grow operation last fall. 24-year-old Austin Dahl today entered a guilty plea to a first type and degree...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Guilty Plea#Violent Crime
KIMT

Hampton man pleads guilty to theft, destruction of automobile

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing and then destroying a car is pleading guilty. Joseph Alan Howell, 27 of Hampton, is accused of stealing a Ford Mustang in Nora Springs on March 24, then destroying the vehicle. Law enforcement says the Mustang was later found abandoned in Keokuk County.
HAMPTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

Charles City woman to stand trial for growing marijuana

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County woman accused of running a marijuana-growing operation is pleading not guilty. Joanna Rae Byers, 33 of Charles City, is now set to stand trial starting September 14 for manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Repeat Burglar Accused of Trying to Break into Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Rochester residents were awakened to a man attempting to break into their home early Saturday morning. The criminal complaint against 27-year-old Spencer Gray of Montrose, MN says he pried open a screen and broke two windows on a home in southeast Rochester. The residents were alerted to Gray’s presence by their dog.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Former fugitive sentenced for drugs and fake bank account in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A wanted woman has now been sentenced in Cerro Gordo County. Mariah Leigh Jurgena, 28 of Mason City, was arrested on several outstanding warrants on May 18 in Mason City. Law enforcement says she was found in the area of 21st Street SW and South Grover Avenue and had methamphetamine in her possession.
MASON CITY, IA
Y-105FM

Rochester Shooting Investigation Leads to Discovery of Fentanyl

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is facing felony drug charges after police reported discovering fentanyl in her home while executing a search warrant related to a shooting investigation. 48-year-old Maria Slawson made her first appearance in Olmsted County Court Friday. The criminal complaint indicates police found over 19...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Two Men Charged With Exchanging Gunfire in Rochester Neighborhood

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Charges were filed Friday against two Rochester men accused of exchanging gunfire outside of a residence in early June. 27-year-old Larry Dion Jackson and 20-year-old Kacey Kamara are charged with second-degree assault and illegal possession of firearms. In addition, Kamara is facing a charge of using a dangerous weapon in a drive-by shooting and witness tampering.
ROCHESTER, MN
KGLO News

Woman arrested, charged with serious injury after a Floyd County crash last July

CHARLES CITY — Almost a year after a Floyd County accident seriously injured a passenger in a vehicle, the driver of the vehicle has been arrested. A criminal complaint states that 46-year-old Carey Agnitsch of Nashua was driving on Timber Avenue in Floyd County last July 26th while doing her job as a rural route postal carrier when she collided with a semi at the intersection of 270th Street. Investigators stated the semi had the right of way, nothing blocked the view of the intersection, but there were no signs of braking or any attempt by Agnitsch to slow down before the collision.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy