Anderson, Kulinski, Schmaling, Wakefield win RMGA Independence Tournament

The four-man team of Tim Anderson, Ken Kulinski, Eric Schmaling and Cliff Wakefield won the Riverside Men's Golf Association's Independence Tournament at Riverside Golf Course.

Playing a 4-Man, 2-Net Best Ball format, the team finished with a score of 26-under par.

Greg Fielder and Brian Garey were part of the second-place team that finished one stroke back at 25-under par.

Pat Riley and Al Pacheco tended the American Flag on the 18th hole for the tournament for the 11th year. RMGA donated $1,056 to the Janesville Patriotic Society. The money is used for replacement flags that are displayed on Janesville streets.

Riverside Men's Golf Association

Independence Tournament

4-Man, 2 Net Best Ball

At Riverside (Par 72)

FINAL RESULTS

1. Tim Anderson, Ken Kulinski, Eric Schmaling, Cliff Wakefield 118 -26

2. Greg Fiedler, Brian Garey, BlindPlayer1, BlindPlayer2 119 -25

3. Brian Angileri, Bill Hassinger, Jim Hudson, Greg Mullen 121 -23

4. Tom Carpenter, Ken Collins, Tom Collins, Jerry Rabbach; Dan Byrne, Dave DeGarmo, Jerry Myszewski, Gary Jr. Polglaze; David Bitter, King Clark, David Diece, Scot Hudson 122 -22

7. Keith Kersting, Jim Kirchner, Dave Larson, Tom Vogt; Joseph Dempich, Peter dePoutiloff, Sam dePoutiloff, Tim Ryan; Justin Reid, Mike Reid, Bob Stluka, Steve Thompson 123 -21

10. Joel Chappelle, Jeff DeGarmo, Jordan Manthey, Gary Neumueller; Michael Kletzien, Terry Kletzien, Nick Mezera, Austin Purdy 124 -20

12. Tom Bradley, Dave Delamater, John Fugate, Scott Waddell; Howard Morse, Roger Sauter, Tim Sheehy, Keith Trembula 125 -19

14. Rick Berry, Rick DeWitt, Gary Dulin, Gary Jarstad; Shannon Dooley, Jake Hassinger, Tim Millis, Blair Schmeiser; Jim Noll, TJ Noll, Tom Noll, Tim Terry; Joseph Jester, Cullen Maricque, Jose Perez, Steven Thurner; Dan Kell, Chris LaBrie, Craig Seeman, Jeff Wunn 126 -18

19. Dave Applegate, Phill Chilson, Keith Holden, Richard Schmitz; Brent Corey, Brent Kern, Danny Thompson, Mark Thomsen 127 -17

21. Ryne Clatworthy, Nick Corban, Peyton Graham, Dustin Richards; Dan Kelly, Matt Runde, Paul Sullivan, Jeremy Zahn; Ben DeWitt, Dustin Frohne, Matt Loertscher, Marcus Smith; Steve Hefty, Ben Myers, Jeff Myers, Michael Wittlieff 128 -16

25. Paul Burkholder, Larry Kotwitz, Mike Oliver, Daryl Rosenbaum 129 -15

26. Don Greve, Dan Hermanson, Jeff Waite, Paul Wiese 130 -14

27. Brian Brieske, Jim Clough, Pete Clough, Adam Kerbel; Tom Flora, Bill Hess, Brian Schroeder, Shawn Uschan; Jason Collas, Jason Rux, Dan Saunders, David Walker; David Lynch, Dan Raymond, Zach Raymond, Mike Zahn 131 -13

31. Todd Carpenter, Jeff Gackstatter, Art Schumacher, Dan Uschan 132 -12

32. Kyle Hassinger, Andy Jegerlehner, Bryce Sullivan, Chad Sullivan 133 -11

33. Tom Hillison, Benjamin Terry, Curt Terry, Rob Terry 146 +2