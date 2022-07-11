Elderly man rescued from burning Altoona home has died

ALTOONA, IOWA (WHO) — A 73-year-old Iowa man has died after he was pulled from his burning home by firefighters early Sunday morning. According to a news release, the Altoona Fire Department was called to a home in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue SE at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday on a report of a house fire.
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A driver has been charged after the truck he was driving ended up on its top in a creek, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office. The single-vehicle crash was reported on 68th Avenue, just north of Highway 30. The sheriff's office said the driver...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Summer moments with a four-legged-friend can prove animals become more than pets. “He’s not a pet to me. He’s family and I treat him like he’s one of my own,” said Rachel Wills of Des Moines. Rachel knew with summer temps rising she needed to find a place for Duke, a […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — The westbound lanes Interstate 80 at the 113 mile marker are closed due to a crash, according to the Iowa State Patrol. A detour is in place. Crews are cleaning up a semi-truck involved in the crash. Further information is not yet available.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces animal torture and neglect charges after police say he stabbed his dog last week. According to court documents, Jeremy Sly let his dog go untreated with the knife wound for at least a day. That was until neighbors reported the attack.
IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says a driver falling asleep at the wheel is to blame for a crash in central Iowa Wednesday morning. In a crash report, Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at Mallard Avenue and 30th Street, north of Iowa Falls, at about 6:30 a.m.
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A truck driver was killed when he crashed off Highway 5 in West Des Moines on Monday evening. According to West Des Moines Police, 25-year-old Kyle Stewart was northbound on Highway 5 near the I-35 interchange when his 2018 Isuzu Semi Truck left the road and crashed into the median. […]
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The tractor-trailer driver who died in a crash at the intersection of Highway 5 and Interstate 35 on Monday night has been identified. Twenty-five-year-old Kyle Stewart, of Des Moines, died at the scene, according to police. The crash was reported at about 6:51 p.m.
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police are searching for an armed robbery suspect Wednesday. Officers were called to First Class Credit Union, 2051 Westown Parkway just before noon for a reported robbery. The suspect fled on foot before the officers arrived, according to police. Officers conducted...
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the community's help to find a missing 11-year-old girl. Kloe Sharpe was reported missing Tuesday, July 12th at 2 pm. DMPD says she left on her own accord. Efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful. Kloe is around...
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Norwalk woman was involved in a serious crash Friday night after driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80, according to Iowa State Patrol reports. The crash was reported at 11:19 p.m. Twenty-five-year-old Madison Stogdill was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Help is on the way for what the city calls a “blighted, obsolete and underutilized” area of the south side of Des Moines. The 77-acre area is along Army Post Road just east of SE 14th Street. Thousands of cars drive by every day on their way to the Highway 5 bypass. Southridge Mall is across the street to the west. But there's not much reason to head east.
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests. Police arrested 40-year-old Jessie Wade Stauffer of Creston Friday at the Hanson Fitness parking lot. Officers transported Stauffer to the Union County Jail on a Driving While Barred charge. Police arrested 44-year-old Kameo Margaret Smith of Creston Friday for having an animal...
Clean up continues across Greene County in the aftermath of a thunderstorm early Monday morning. Greene County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann tells Raccoon Valley Radio Spring Lake Park had several fallen trees and tree limbs, with at least four campers that sustained damage due to the falling trees. Crews have since re-open all blocked roads in the park and there is some minor cleanup happening on the Raccoon River Valley Trail.
ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 10th, 2022 at approximately 12:20 pm, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check the well-being of a County resident. Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trial at approximately 1:17 pm. While checking the area, officers on scene located human remains.
On July 5, detectives were called to the area of Perry Street east of Highway S45 regarding an abandoned truck that was idling west of the railroad tracks. The vehicle was registered to 43-year-old Joseph Quigley of Des Moines. The Marion County Dispatch office had received calls of a man on the railroad tracks northwest of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found a small .22 caliber revolver and a small plastic baggie of a crystal-like substance on the road the vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers ran a criminal background on Quigley and found he was a convicted felon. On July 8, Quigley came to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with officers, and admitted that the gun was his and he had meth during the incident. Quigley was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm as a Felon, a Class D Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, a Serious Misdemeanor.
ALTOONA, Iowa — A horse that won a race at Prairie Meadows has tested positive for meth. The horse named Drag Malibu was drug tested shortly after winning the third race of the day on May 29. "The horse had trace amounts of methamphetamine in his body when the...
An Eddyville man was arrested after authorities say he made a false auto insurance claim. 33-year-old Stephen Allen Allgood Jr. faces a charge of insurance fraud – presenting false information, a Class D felony. According to the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, Allgood made false statements and submitted a...
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Early morning storms have brought damage to parts of Iowa Monday. KCCI viewers report damage in the Zearing area. Patty Lou sent a picture of an old oak tree that came down, and its limbs are all over. Her estimate puts this tree at 18 inches in diameter.
