North Korea marked its anniversary of the Korean War on Saturday, denouncing Western "aggression" and vowing revenge. "Upset by the ever-growing national strength of the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea], they are now getting hell-bent on the anti-DPRK aggression moves as never before, in alliance with the South Korean puppet forces and the Japanese reactionaries," wrote North Korean news organization KCNA, according to a translation from a watchdog.

WORLD ・ 17 DAYS AGO