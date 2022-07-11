ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Dad of Two Shot Dead In York

By Jillian Pikora
 2 days ago
Jacquez Brown (left) and Shahiem 'Mugga' Carr (right) Photo Credit: York City police

A man both out on bail for felony charges and previously exonerated for murder has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Shaheim "Mugga" Carr, 27, of York, authorities say.

Jacquez Davon Brown, 26, of York, was arrested on homicide charges at a home in the 600 block Wheatfield Street on Sunday, July 11, York City police say.

Carr had been found in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street at 11:13 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, according to a release by the York City police department.

Carr is survived by his two children, family, and friends, according to social media.

Carr was previously brought in by city police in 2020 for questioning about the shooting death of Willie Hicks but additional details on that case were not released.

Brown was previously charged in connection with the shooting death of Anthony "Tony" Wasilewski, 19, who was killed during a fight over a cellphone on July 20, 2011, according to the National Registry for Exoneration.

Brown was found guilty of first-degree murder on November 14, 2013 and was later sentenced to 50 years to life, according to the registry and court records.

After multiple appeals claiming self-defense, he received a retrial, won his case, and was released on February 3, 2022, the registry details citing the court records.

During the final appeal he was charged with two felonies Intimidate Witness/Victim - Withhold and Testimony, and Conspiracy - Intimidate Witness/Victim -Withhold Testimony, on January 27, 2022. He was granted bail for those charges on May 20, 2022, according to court documents.

His court dates for those felony charges have been cancelled and/or rescheduled following Brown's arrest in connection with Carr's shooting death, court records show.

Brown has been held in the York County Prison where he has been denied bail and his preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled, according to court records.

Comments / 1

colonel austin
2d ago

Except for the high court, the judicial system in this country is a disgrace. Judges that set these criminals free only to have them go out and murder again should be charged.

Reply
4
 

