Mayor Mike Duggan Launches 2022 Summer Job Program For Detroit Youth

(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit City Council members, and partners officially launched the Grow Detroit’s Young Talent 2022 summer program today, announcing the creation of over 8,000 jobs for Detroit youth.

This year, Grow Detroit’s Young Talent is raising $13 million for the program to support a wide variety of career options for Detroit youth ages 14-24.

Officials say the 2022 GDYT program will feature both in-person and virtual work opportunities.

The event was held at the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan.

In addition to holding the event, the Boys and Girls Club will also have “40 GDYT youth focused on coding skills and app development via Apple’s Code to Career program.”

You can watch the announcement here:

