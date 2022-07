A boutique chocolate and wine shop in downtown Wilmington is closing its doors. Mon Ame Chocolate + Wine Bar plans to liquidate its inventory by the end of July, but is going to have some fun along the way. Saturday, Mon Ame will host a “Rosé All Day” party from 3 to 10 p.m., offering $3 glasses of its rosés and “deep discounts” on whole bottles of rosé in stock, according to owner Andrew Bopes.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO