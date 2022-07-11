ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Michigan Gas Prices Drop Another 14 Cents, Now $4.81 A Gallon

By DeJanay Booth
(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s gas prices have dropped by 14 cents as of Monday, according to a report from AAA.

Officials say the state’s average price for regular gas sits at $4.81 per gallon, which is 41 cents less than last month. However, it is $1.63 more than last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $72 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, an increase of about $21 when prices were the highest in November.

According to AAA, the most expensive gas price averages are $5 in Marquette, $4.94 in Ann Arbor and $4.88 in Metro Detroit. The least expensive price averages are $4.67 in Benton Harbor, $4.71 in Grand Rapids and $4.76 in Traverse City.

Despite the decrease in prices, the demand for gas has increased from 8.92 million barrels per day to 9.41 million barrels per day ahead of the Fourth of July, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

In addition, the prices also remain above the national average of $4.67.

“Michigan motorists continue to see falling gas prices across the state,” Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson, said in a press release. “While demand increased prior to the 4th of July, falling oil prices have helped contribute to lower pump prices.”

