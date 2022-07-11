Myles Turner wants to join 1 big-name team?

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a really weird spot when it comes to what their roster will look like going into next season. On one hand, there is optimism that the Lakers might be able to swing a trade for the disgruntled Kyrie Irving and reunite him with LeBron James. On the other, there are reports that they might want to give Russell Westbrook another season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO