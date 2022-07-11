ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Police: Murder-suicide in Boca Raton involved family on vacation

By WPTV - Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice said Sunday's deadly shooting in Boca Raton that claimed two lives involved a man who didn't have permission to be at a residence where several family members were planning to spend time on vacation. At about 3:18 p.m., police said officers responded to a residence along the 5000...

MURDER-SUICIDE: Why Is The Boca Raton Police Department Hiding Killer’s Name?

Boca Raton Police Also Hiding Names Of Officers Involved In Recent Shooting. But… PBSO Releases Name Of Deputy Involved In West Boca Shooting In Just Hours…. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It has been two days since the murder-suicide in the Strumlauf residence at 5500 NW Third Terrace in Boca Raton. Inexplicably, the Boca Raton Police Department continues to shield the identify of the killer — saying the identity would reveal the identities of the victims. Boca Raton Police officials claim releasing that information would violate Florida’s “Marsy’s Law” — a bizarre position. Marsy’s Law is designed to protect victims from being re-victimized. If the attacker is dead, there is no risk of that killer killing again.
Public Safety
