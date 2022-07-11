Brewery snags South End space after plans nixed for food hall
CHARLOTTE — Monday Night Brewing has snapped up a prime South End space.
The Atlanta-based craft brewery plans to open an 8,500-square-foot taproom — its fifth — at 2217 South Tryon. The spot also has 40,000 square feet of outdoor space.
It is under construction.
Property owner Providence Capital Group Capital originally planned to transform the existing building — formerly an automotive shop — into a food hall.
.
(Watch below: Olde Meck Brewery to anchor new entertainment district in Ballantyne)
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0