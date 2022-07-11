ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Brewery snags South End space after plans nixed for food hall

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMhIg_0gbvPjPB00
Monday Night Brewing Monday Night Brewing will open its first Charlotte taproom in early 2023. (MONDAY NIGHT BREWING)

CHARLOTTE — Monday Night Brewing has snapped up a prime South End space.

The Atlanta-based craft brewery plans to open an 8,500-square-foot taproom — its fifth — at 2217 South Tryon. The spot also has 40,000 square feet of outdoor space.

It is under construction.

Property owner Providence Capital Group Capital originally planned to transform the existing building — formerly an automotive shop — into a food hall.

.

(Watch below: Olde Meck Brewery to anchor new entertainment district in Ballantyne)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTAM/WBTFM

Dirty Restaurant Tuesday: 07/12/2022

Today on Charlotte at Six Mark Garrison is joined by WBT food critic TJ Boggs to share the dirtiest restaurants in the Charlotte area, including one place with “no food knowledge” and another with roaches on the wall + what to avoid in the WBT vending machines.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Tryon, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
WSOC Charlotte

Grocery distributor to add 125 jobs with latest regional expansion

CHARLOTTE — A wholesale grocery distributor is expanding its operations once again in the Charlotte region. Hickory-based Merchants Distributors, or MDI, will invest $35 million to expand operations in its hometown. MDI, founded in 1931, plans to add 250,000 square feet of space to its Caldwell County operations and will create 125 additional jobs there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Tasty Tuesday: Po Boys with Bayou Betty Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The summer of food trucks continues! Bayou Betty’s food truck stopped by the Bojangles Terrace to show off their Shrimp Po Boy and Alligator Po Boy. Get more info on Bayou Betty – and find the truck – at BayouBetty.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South End#Food Hall#Brewery#Atlanta#Property Owner#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Open-air market vendors still displaced after being forced out of old Eastland Mall site

CHARLOTTE — Five months later, open-air market vendors say they still do not have a place to work. The City of Charlotte forced them to leave the Eastland site on Central Avenue and promised to help them find a new location. Dozens of people called on city council to help them find a new place to set up, but the assistant city manager says nowhere has been suitable.
CHARLOTTE, NC
939theeagle.com

REDI: Flights still planned between Columbia Regional and Charlotte

The head of Columbia’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) says American Airlines still plans to provide service from Columbia Regional Airport (COU) to Charlotte in the future. American is currently providing direct service from COU to Dallas-Fort Worth and to Chicago. REDI’s Stacey Button tells 939 the Eagle that...
COLUMBIA, MO
kiss951.com

North Carolina Is Home To One Of The Best Drive In Restaurants

There is something nostalgic about drive-in restaurants, even as someone who didn’t grow up when they were plentiful. And I’m not talking about the drive-through fast-food spots. Or even Sonic (though I’m 100% a Sonic fan). You know that old-school classic drive-in: burgers, milkshakes, bbq, fries. My mouth is already watering. While many of these businesses have closed in recent years, some are still left across the country. In fact, Charlotte North Carolina has one of the best drive in restaurants in the US.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCNC

Focus your attention on the laundry room

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Laundry room is a forgotten area in many homes, but it doesn’t have to be . Actually it is one of the rooms where people spend a lot of time. Lauren Clement , Interior designer, has some ideas of why we need to focus on this important space in our homes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Lidl plans new prototype for long-awaited South Boulevard store

CHARLOTTE — Lidl is finally moving forward with its South Boulevard store. The German grocer confirmed it is in the early phases of construction at 3229 South Blvd. Lidl was first linked to the South Boulevard location in 2015. Property records show the grocer paid $4.9 million for that 4.3-acre site. Signs for the grocer went up soon after, but the project stalled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourstate.com

A Guide to Downtown Kannapolis

Darrell Hinnant strolls along West Avenue in downtown Kannapolis, stopping to greet a group of moms with young children lounging in the shade. He waves to dog walkers and runners who call out, “Hey, mayor!” as they cross the street to the North Carolina Research Campus. The 350-acre facility is dedicated to investigating the effects of nutrition, lifestyle, and the environment on human health. “We never dreamed [downtown] would be this perfect,” Hinnant says, motioning to the large swings, sculptures, and fountains lining the sidewalks. The idyllic streetscape is the result of Kannapolis’s multiyear revitalization plan to bring people downtown to “discover a healthy life” — the city’s slogan, which was inspired by the research center.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
cn2.com

A New and Improved City of York

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of York is getting a long awaited face lift, thanks to a little help from the State of South Carolina. York officials have worked with state representatives like Tommy Pope and Senator Wes Climer to secure $4.8 million dollars in funding to complete several projects in the city, ranging from a sidewalk installation on Lincoln road to a water line replacement on Liberty Street.
YORK, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
99K+
Followers
110K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy