Brewery snags South End space after plans nixed for food hall

Monday Night Brewing Monday Night Brewing will open its first Charlotte taproom in early 2023. (MONDAY NIGHT BREWING)

CHARLOTTE — Monday Night Brewing has snapped up a prime South End space.

The Atlanta-based craft brewery plans to open an 8,500-square-foot taproom — its fifth — at 2217 South Tryon. The spot also has 40,000 square feet of outdoor space.

It is under construction.

Property owner Providence Capital Group Capital originally planned to transform the existing building — formerly an automotive shop — into a food hall.

.

(Watch below: Olde Meck Brewery to anchor new entertainment district in Ballantyne)

©2022 Cox Media Group