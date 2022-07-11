ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofía Vergara celebrates 50th birthday with family and friends: See the party photos

By GMA Team
 2 days ago
Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara rang in her 50th birthday Sunday surrounded by her loved ones.

The "Modern Family" actress celebrated her big day with plenty of fun events, sharing snaps from a birthday picnic with her family and a dinner with more of her friends.

Vergara's husband and actor Joe Manganiello, along with her 30-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and 29-year-old niece Claudia Vergara, were in attendance for the events.

Manganiello shared a birthday tribute to Vergara on Instagram, along with several photos of the two from past years.

"¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor!" he wrote in the caption. "I love you so much."

Vergara's son posted a video featuring snaps of his mother throughout her life.

The actress also shared a video of flowers she received for her special day. "Feliz cumpleaños to me!🎈🎈❤️❤️ #50 #officiallyold🤣" she captioned the clip.

Vergara's former "Modern Family" co-star, Eric Stonestreet, as well as several other friends, sent her sweet birthday wishes.

"Happy birthday to my very very close friend @sofiavergara," he wrote alongside a throwback snap of the two embracing. "I miss us."

