Georgetown, KY

Toyota reinstates mask requirement as county reaches high transmission levels of COVID-19

By Jordan Mickle
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 2 days ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A large central Kentucky employer is back to requiring masks inside their facilities.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky in Georgetown tells LEX 18 that they've reinstated their mask requirement for workers.

According to the CDC, Scott County is in the red on the state's COVID-19 map, meaning the county has high transmission levels of the virus. The employer says, as a result, they reinstated requiring face masks in their facilities.

Toyota says they will continue to consult the CDC's risk status of each county on a weekly basis. Once levels decrease, their facilities will be mask-optional.

