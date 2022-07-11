D.A. Davidson Expands Its Financial Sponsors Coverage with New Hire Nick Ramtin, Managing Director

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022--

D.A. Davidson & Co. is pleased to announce that Nick Ramtin has joined as a Managing Director in the Financial Sponsors Group, where he will be responsible for further developing the financial sponsor coverage platform, with a focus on broadening and deepening relationships with middle-market private equity firms in the Midwest and on the West Coast.

Nick Ramtin joins as a Managing Director in the Financial Sponsors Group, where he will be responsible for further developing the financial sponsor coverage platform, with a focus on broadening and deepening relationships with middle-market private equity firms in the Midwest and on the West Coast.

Nick has roughly 13 years of industry experience, having served as a principal investor and advisor to private equity clients throughout that time. He brings strong relationships as well as a successful record of sourcing deals and investment opportunities, primarily in the middle market. “He will play a critical role in enhancing D.A. Davidson’s coverage of middle-market private equity firms, and will deliver the full capabilities of the firm, including mergers and acquisitions, debt advisory, and equity capital markets services,” said Yaron Redlich, Head of the Financial Sponsors Group at D.A. Davidson. “We are thrilled to have him join our growing team.”

“I have spent my career developing relationships with key decision makers with middle-market PE investors. I look forward to partnering with D.A. Davidson’s sector coverage bankers and providing unique insights and attractive investment opportunities to PE clients,” remarked Nick Ramtin, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson.

Most recently, Nick was with Principal Direct Lending, where he provided debt and equity financing to support leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, and recapitalizations for middle-market sponsors. He began his career with BMO Capital Markets and he has worked with several middle-market focused banks including William Blair and KeyBanc, where he was part of the Financial Sponsor Group. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,475 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

