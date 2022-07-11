SpartanNash’s Corporate Headquarters Transformation Prioritizes People and Fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022--

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) celebrated the re-opening of its Grand Rapids, Mich.-based corporate headquarters, which was reimagined and renovated to inspire creativity and meet the evolving needs of its Associates.

Hundreds of SpartanNash Associates work out of the Grand Rapids Service Center (GRSC), located at 850 76th St., SW. The newly renovated building is also adjacent to SpartanNash’s Grand Rapids Distribution Center, the company’s largest distribution center.

Every aspect of the renovation project was inspired by the Company’s People First culture and was guided by key principles to transform, energize, amplify and modernize working spaces. The result is open spaces for collaboration, an exciting color palette, the use of increased natural and LED lighting and agile workspaces with stylish furniture and technology.

“This beautiful new space is a great example of SpartanNash’s commitment to our Associates,” President and CEO Tony Sarsam said. “By offering bright, collaborative spaces for our teams to work together after years apart, we can celebrate a fresh start with an environment where people feel empowered to create winning work and innovative solutions. By putting our Associates’ experience at the forefront of this redesign, we’re doubling down on SpartanNash’s most important investment: our people.”

To bring the company’s core behavior of We Have Fun to life and support a culture where Associates look forward to coming into the office, the renovated space includes a Starbucks location, an expanded café, and a variety of entertainment spaces including games for Associates. All of these spaces were thoughtfully designed and modernized to attract and retain top talent, inspire creativity and promote a team environment.

Before becoming SpartanNash, Spartan Stores first established a presence in Grand Rapids as far back as 1918, and since then has continued to expand and reinvest in the community. The current corporate headquarters was first constructed in 1976 at the corner of 76th St. and Clyde Park Ave.

“Our history in West Michigan traces back more than 100 years and it has been an honor to continue to deepen our roots and grow as a part of this community as we redefine what the new SpartanNash looks like when we move toward the future,” Sarsam added.

The Company headquarters hosts departments and leadership focused on retail operations, supply chain, strategy, marketing, communications, legal, customer support, HR, IT and more. It serves as the home base to those who support frontline Associates in retail stores and distribution centers as they serve SpartanNash independent customers and in-store guests.

In 2020, GRSC Associates transitioned to work from home on the onset of the pandemic, and with the re-opening, they will be returning to the refreshed office space having gained an understanding of the value of both flexibility and face-to-face collaboration while being fully available and accountable to their fellow frontline Associates.

