Detroit, MI

Boy, 13, charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Detroit

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl in an apartment complex along Detroit’s riverfront.

A preliminary hearing was held Monday in the Lincoln Hall of Justice where a judge set a $10,000 cash bond for the youth, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said.

Police say a handgun was pointed and fired at the girl about 4 a.m. Sunday as it was being passed around. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The boy later was arrested and is charged with manslaughter--aimed with intent but without malice. He also is charged with using a firearm during a felony.

A pre-trial hearing will be held Aug. 9.

