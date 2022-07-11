ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 charged after North Carolina man dies from overdose

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — Two people have been arrested on murder charges after a North Carolina man died of an overdose, a sheriffs office said on Monday.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Chris Wayne Mosley, 50, and Laken Nichole Mabe, 34, both of Mount Airy, were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Franklin Collins III, 34, news outlets reported.

On Oct. 31, deputies responded to a report of an unattended death in the town of Ararat. When the deputies arrived, they found Collins dead of a drug overdose, the sheriff’s office said. The drug was not identified.

An investigator traced the drugs Collins used to the two suspects. Mosley, who was already jailed on unrelated charges, is jailed on a $300,000 secured bond. Mabe is jailed on a $200,000 secured bond.

It wasn’t known if Mosley has an attorney. The attorney representing Mabe couldn’t be reached for comment on Monday.

