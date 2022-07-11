ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexus LX 600 is so popular there's a four-year wait for it in this country

By Gary Gastelu
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Lexus LX replaced a vehicle that had been on sale since 2008, so what's a couple more years before you can buy one?. The automaker has stopped taking orders on the luxury SUV in its home country of Japan amid a supply shortage that has created a four-year waiting...

CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: Toyota GR Corolla Hitting Dealerships Soon

The Toyota GR Corolla is America's new 300-hp hot hatch darling, and as such, it's a pretty hotly-anticipated car. That's especially true given how Toyota intends to handle GR Corolla deliveries and pricing. Toyota has ordered its dealers not to take too many orders well ahead of the car's arrival. "We have places right now, and parts of the country where there are so many orders being taken, we have to stop," said Jack Hollis, Senior VP of Automotive Operations at Toyota Motor NA.
CARS
makeuseof.com

The Top 5 Best Electric SUVs You Can Buy Right Now

SUVs are currently the best-selling class of vehicles, and the SUV craze shows no signs of stopping, especially with EV manufacturers flooding the scene with their own SUV offerings. So, it's time to take a look at the best electric SUVs currently on the market, and with most EV manufacturers offering an SUV model, the competition is spicy.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lexus Building New $2.25 Billion Facility To Develop EVs

Lexus is consolidating its global operations at a brand-new mountain lair in Shimoyama, Japan. A corner of Toyota's Technical Center has been allocated to Lexus, building a colossal proving ground, a development center, and a brand-new headquarters. The Lexus lair will eventually be as big as 140 baseball stadiums. The total cost when the operation goes live in March 2024 will be $2.25 billion.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Elon Musk Warns Lucid and Rivian That They Are Heading Toward Bankruptcy

Regardless of how you feel about EVs, Tesla, or even Elon Musk, most agree that Musk pioneered the electric car revolution. With nearly every legacy automaker committed to electrification, it’s an idea that’s finally seemed to take hold. And as manufacturers launch new introductions and address challenges, most listen when Elon Musk shares advice.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Lx#Lexus Is#Vehicles#Lx#Toyota Land Cruiser#The Land Cruiser#Automotive News
MotorBiscuit

These Cars Cost the Least To Own Over Five Years

Car buying can be expensive, frustrating, and tricky, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Frankly, some cars are priced competitively and cost very little to own. If you stack the deck in your favor and buy one of these cars, you might save money during your ownership. Here are some cars that cost the least to own over five years, like the Toyota Corolla.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy

Toyota has always been known for their reliability. Now they are pushing the limits of fuel economy. Here are the best Toyota cars for highway fuel economy. The post The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GAS PRICE
TheStreet

China’s Challenge With Iron Ore

Iron ore prices have remained volatile since hitting a record high in May 2021. With uncertainties persisting on both the supply and demand side, price fluctuations look set to continue. Contents. China’s Iron Ore Dependency. China is the world’s largest consumer of iron ore, and despite being the third-largest...
INDUSTRY
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Prototype Apparently Looked Like A Toyota Prius

Ford is in the midst of investing a whopping $50 billion in EVs – including $3.7 billion to fortify its Midwestern U.S. plants – with a goal of producing two million all-electric vehicles annually by 2026. The very first step in achieving these bold goals was the launch of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the automaker’s first mass-produced EV. To date, however, we haven’t heard much about the development process of that particular model, save for the fact that Bill Ford liked his own Mach-E prototype so much that he didn’t want to give it back. However, it seems as if the original Ford Mustang Mach-E prototype didn’t exactly look like the pony car it’s named after – rather, it resembled something a bit more mundane, according to a new report from Wall Street Journal – the Toyota Prius.
CARS
Entrepreneur

Crypto Collapse Claims Its First Luxury-Good Victim, But It Won't Be the Last

Crypto's endured a long, hard fall in recent months — and it's set off a chain of declining demand that will likely get worse before it gets better. Luxury watches on the secondary market from brands Rolex and Patek Philippe, which sold for record-high prices earlier this year, have fallen, Bloomberg reports. It's the first luxury sector to feel the effects of crypto's collapse, but it's unlikely to be the last.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

End Of An Era: Final BMW V12 Has Been Built

The writing has been on the wall for BMW's V12 for the past two years with an abundance of warnings that it would not be used in future vehicles. Tightening emissions regulations and the low-volume nature of the N74 were the final two nails in this extravagant engine's coffin, and when the updated BMW 7 Series debuted in April this year, it was powered by straight-six and V8 engines. Of course, we knew this would happen, as back in January, BMW announced 'The Final V12' as a special series of just 12 BMW M760i luxury sedans with the last 12-cylinder engines to ever feature in a roadgoing BMW.
CARS
Fox News

BMW's V12 engines are dead amid electric shift

You could've had a BMW V12, but not anymore. The Bavarian brand has built its last 12-cylinder engine as it transitions toward electrification. BMW has been offering a V12 in its flagship 7-series continuously since 1987. The engine type is often featured in high-end luxury models thanks to the inherent...
CARS
TheStreet

Musk and Tesla May Have a New Futuristic Vehicle

It is always difficult to know with Elon Musk if he is serious or if he is just having fun being provocative to see the reaction. Still, the most influential CEO in the world with more than 100.5 million followers on the social network Twitter knows how to surprise and above all knows how to make people talk.
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

2025 Mercedes-Benz S-Class spy shots: Mid-cycle update already in testing

Mercedes-Benz has been spotted testing an early prototype for an updated S-Class. The current generation of the Mercedes flagship sedan, the W223, debuted in 2020 as a 2021 model. Mercedes typically launches an update for its cars around the midway point in the life cycle, which means the updated S-Class should arrive in 2024 as a 2025 model.
CARS
