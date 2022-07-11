ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitestown, IN

IMPD: Indy father, 3 missing children not the ones seen in Whitestown restaurant

By Joe Schroeder
 2 days ago

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Police have now confirmed a missing 27-year-old father from Indianapolis and his three young children were not seen Sunday night at a Cracker Barrel in Whitestown.

Kyle Moorman was reported missing Sunday afternoon by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, who said that the 27-year-old and three children under 6 years old had last been seen on Wednesday in a 2009 black 4-door Saab.

IMPD detectives followed up on a possible sighting of the family Sunday night at the Cracker Barrel off Crane Rd. in Whitestown.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that an employee at the Cracker Barrel thought they recognized the missing persons. A sheriff’s deputy went and reviewed video from the restaurant and said they “believe they found persons matching the descriptions in video from that evening.”

However, IMPD later denied that the family in the video was Moorman and the children. Natasha Hayes, the biological mother of Kyle Moorman, also told FOX59 News the people seen in the video were not them.

What we know about missing dad, 3 kids under age of 6

The three children reported missing along with Moorman were Kyle Moorman II, 5, Kyannah Holland, 2, and Kyran Holland, 1, pictured below. For a full description of the missing children and father, click here .

  • Kyran Holland
  • Kyannah Holland
  • Kyle Moorman II

According to the members of his family, Moorman took the kids, all pictured below, fishing on Wednesday. The family had been searching along the White River in downtown Indianapolis, an area they said is one of Moorman’s regular fishing spots.

  • Kyle Moorman and his 3 children
    Kyle Moorman

According to a flyer from a non-profit missing persons foundation , 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II has asthma and was not traveling with any of his medication. In the Sunday missing persons report, IMPD said at least one of the children may be in need of medical care.

Moorman’s mother, Natasha Hayes, and other family members said Sunday that Moorman is close with his siblings and family in general and that he is in contact with them most days.

“This is not like him,” she said. “He would not let us worry like that, not when he’s got all three of the babies. My grandson has to take medicine, he has a chronic cough with asthma.”

Hayes said Moorman talks with family daily, as do his kids.

”Me and him are really close, he’s never done this before,” Hayes said. “I don’t see him not getting in contact with somebody in his family.”

Hayes said Moorman would not have just run off with the kids and did not have enough money or supplies to leave the family.

An IMPD spokesperson says a Silver Alert or Amber Alert has not been issued yet because the children are believed to be with their father and not in danger.

Hayes said Moorman would have reached out to the family by now, and that leads her to believe he and the kids are in danger.

”He would have got help if he was capable, that’s what’s worrying me,” Hayes said. “I think he’s hurt, and we just don’t know where he’s hurt we don’t know where he is at.”

The family has been searching any possible fishing spot or place where Moorman was known to go. Hayes said their number on priority is tracking down the car Moorman was last seen in.

”If we can find where his car is then maybe that can lead us to where him and those babies are,” she said.

Retired FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan now runs security consulting business PHaKtor said the car can be vital in investigations like these.

”If there is any kind of evidence in the car that would give them further evidence to find the kids,” Keenan said. “Maybe the phone is in there, maybe there is a notebook.”

As the search continues, Hayes said her family will not stop working to find their missing relatives.

”Just please somebody call us, Kyle if you see this call,” she said. “Come home baby, please come home, bring those babies home. We miss you guys.”

If you see Kyle Moorman, any of his kids or his car you’re asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Hayes said they are welcoming anyone to help out with the search for Moorman and the kids. If you would like to help you can reach out to 317-600-0418 or 463-710-3889.

