Dietrich Film Festival to open July 15 in Tunkhannock

A young man dreams of becoming a doctor, but his father wants him to devote his time to the family business in ‘Peace By Chocolate.’ The movie will be part of the opening night festivities July 15 at the Dietrich Theater Summer Film Festival. Submitted photo

Opening night movies are ‘The Duke,’ ‘Peace By Chocolate’

An elderly taxi driver in Britain has a noble reason for stealing a Goya painting and holding it hostage.

A would-be doctor, a refugee from Syria, helps reopen his family’s chocolate business in Nova Scotia.

And a woman rents a donkey and sets out to follow her married lover and his family on their mountainous vacation in a French National Park.

Interested, yet?

Those are the plots of “The Duke,” “Peace By Chocolate,” and “My Donkey, My Lover and I,” — just three of the 20 movies that will be part of the Dietrich Theater’s Summer Film Festival, which opens July 15 at the historic theater in downtown Tunkhannock.

“People told me they looked at the (festival) brochure, and wanted to see about four movies,” Dietrich film booker and general manager Ronnie Harvey said in a telephone interview. “Then after they came to ‘preview day,’ they wanted to see 12.”

As he watched the trailers himself, one after the other, Harveys recalled, “I kept saying to myself, ‘Wow! This looks great!’ There’s something really special about this grouping.”

One movie sure to spark local interest is “Colewell,” the story of a small-town post office in danger of closing. It was filmed in Wyoming County and, Harvey said, people will likely recognize Tioga Street and individuals who served as extras.

“Colewell” will be screened four times during the festival, with the July 30 showing to be followed by questions and answers with the director, cast and crew.

Opening night festivities on July 15 include two films, “The Duke” and “Peace by Chocolate,” each of them based on a heart-warming true story; light snacks, beer and wine by Nimble Hill, popcorn and a strawberry shortcake dessert. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For reservations, call 570-836-1022 x3.

Tickets to all festival movies, excluding opening night, are $8.50 each.

The films include:

“Benediction,” July 18 at 7:30 p.m.; July 22 at 4:30 p.m.; July 26 at noon; July 30 at 2:30 p.m.; Aug. 3 at 2:15 p.m. PG-13. Explores the turbulent life of WWI poet Siegfried Sassoon, who becomes a critic of the war, adored by the aristocracy, as he tries to come to terms with his homosexuality and find salvation within the conformity of marriage and religion.

”Colewell,” July 20 at 4:30 p.m.; July 26 at 7 p.m.; July 30 at 7 p.m.; Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. Not rated. Filmed in Wyoming County. The (fictional) Colewell Post Office is closing and Nora must decide whether to relocate for a new job or retire in Colewell.

“The Duke,” showing at July 15 opening night gala and July 17 at 7 p.m.; July 21 at noon; July 22 at 7:30 p.m.; July 23 at 2:15 p.m.; July 26 at 4:30 p.m.; July 29 at 4:30 p.m.; July 31 at 4:30 p.m.; Aug. 2 at 2:30 p.m.; Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m., rated R. Starring film icons Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent, “The Duke” follows a 60-year old taxi driver, who steals Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London and sends ransom notes demanding that the government invest more in care for the elderly.

“Eiffel,” July 18 at 5 p.m.; July 22 at noon; July 26 at 2:30 p.m.; July 29 at 7 p.m. R In French, & English with English subtitles. Gustave Eiffel, who just finished the Statue of Liberty, is at the peak of his career. Everything changes the day he crosses paths with his childhood sweetheart Adrienne Bourgès and their forbidden relationship inspires him to change the Paris skyline forever.

“Exhibition on Screen – Pissarro: Father of Impressionism,” July 19 at 2:30 p.m.; July 23 at 4:30 p.m.; July 28 at noon; July 31 at p.m. Not rated. This documentary explores and highlights the enthralling biography and output of the artist Camille Pissarro.

“Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen,” July 17 at noon; July 21 at 5 p.m.; July 25 at noon; July 28 at 4:30 p.m.; Aug. 1 at 5 p.m.; Aug. 3 at 7:15 p.m. Not rated. Autumn 2021 marked the 50th anniversary of “Fiddler on the Roof,” the film called “the most powerful movie musical ever made.” This documentary captures the humor and drama of director Norman Jewison’s quest to recreate the lost world of Jewish life in Russia and re-envision the stage hit as a wide-screen epic.

“Happening,” July 16 at 9:30 p.m.; July 22 at 9:30 p.m.; July 27 at 2:30 p.m.; August 2 at noon. R, in French with English subtitles. Anne is a bright young student who becomes pregnant in 1963. With final exams approaching and her belly growing, she resolves to act, even if she has to confront shame and pain and risk prison to do so.

“Hello, Bookstore,” July 18 at 2:45 p.m.; July 25 at noon; July 30 at 5 p.m.; Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at noon, not rated. In the shadow of the pandemic, a small-town in Massachusetts rallies to protect a magical, beatnik bookstore.

“Hit the Road,” July 16 at 2:15 p.m.; July 19 at noon; July 21 at 2:30 p.m.; July 23 at 7 p.m.; July 27 at noon; July 29 at 2:15 p.m.; Aug. 2 at 2:30 p.m. Not rated, in Persian & English with English subtitled. Two middle-aged parents and their sons, one a taciturn adult, the other an ebullient 6-year-old — drive across the Iranian countryside, bonding over memories, grappling with fears and fussing over their sick dog.

“Huda’s Salon,” July 19 at noon; July 22 at 2:30 p.m.; July 25 at 7:30 p.m.; July 26 at noon; July 29 at 2:30 p.m.; July 31 at noon, R, in Arabic with English subtitles. Directed by Palestinian filmmaker Hany Abu-Assad. A young mother’s visit to a hair salon turns into a nightmare when the salon owner blackmails her to work with Israel’s secret service, spying on her own community.

“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story,” July 17 at 4:30 p.m.; July 22 at noon; July 23 at 9:30 p.m.; July 29 at 9:30 p.m.; Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. PG-13. A celebration of the music, food, people and culture of Louisiana, with more than 50 featured performers including Jimmy Buffett, Pitbull, Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, Earth, Wind & Fire and many more.

“Mothering Sunday,” July 16 at 7 p.m.; July 19 at 5 p.m.; July 21 at 7:30 p.m.; July 24 at noon; July 27 at 4:30 p.m.; Aug. 2 at noon, R. A housemaid finds herself alone on Mother’s Day, so she has a rare chance to spend quality time with her secret lover, the boy from the nearby manor house, who is engaged to another woman.

”My Donkey, My Lover and I,” July 18 at noon; July 21 at 2 p.m.; July 24 at 5 p.m.; July 28 at noon; Aug. 1 at 2:30 p.m., not rated. In French with English subtitles. A 40-something primary school teacher has been looking forward to a weekend getaway with her secret lover. When he cancels their vacation to visit Cévennes National Park with his wife and daughter, spurned Antoinette impulsively decides to follow them. She is completely unversed in the ways of the wilderness and paired with an unlikely companion –an obstinate but evidently wise grey donkey named Patrick.

“Peace by Chocolate,” showing during opening night gala July 15 and July 18 at 2:30 p.m.; July 23 at noon; July 26 at 2:45 p.m.; July 29 at 12 p.m.; July 31 at 7 p.m.; Aug. 4 at 2:30 p.m. Not rated, in English & Arabic with English subtitles. A charming young Syrian refugee, struggling to settle into small-town life in Nova Scotia, dreams of becoming a doctor. But his father insists he must focus on survival, which means rebuilding the family’s chocolate business.

“Petite Maman,” July 17 at 2:30 p.m.; July 20 at noon; July 24 at 7:30 p.m.; July 28 at 2:30 p.m.; Aug. 4 at 2 p.m., PG, in French with English subtitles. Following the death of her beloved grandmother, 8-year-old Nelly accompanies her parents to her mother’s childhood home to begin the difficult process of cleaning out its contents. As Nelly explores the house and nearby woods, she is immediately drawn to a neighbor her own age building a treehouse. What follows is a tender tale of childhood grief, memory and connection.

“The Phantom of the Open,” July 18 at noon; July 20 at 2:30 p.m.; July 22 at 2:30 p.m.; July 27 at 7 p.m.; Aug. 1 at noon, PG-13. The true story of Maurice Flitcroft, a humble crane operator from Barrowin-Furness who managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship, qualifying in 1976, despite never playing a round of golf before. He shot the worst round in Open history and drew the ire of the golfing elite, but became a folk hero and showed his family the importance of following your dreams.

“The Rose Maker,” July 16 at 4:15 p.m.; July 21 at noon; July 25 at 2:30 p.m.; July 30 at noon; Aug. 1 at noon, PG, in French with English subtitles. This comedy follows one of Frances’s greatest artisanal horticulturalists who hires three inexperienced ex-convicts to help save her rose business.

“The Sanctity of Space,” July 19 at 7:30 p.m.; July 25 at 2:15 p.m.; July 30 at 9:15 p.m.; Aug. 3 at 4:45 p.m., not rated. With breathtaking cinematography, expert climbers/filmmakers Renan Ozturk and Freddie Wilkinson retrace the steps of pioneering mountaineer and aerial photographer Bradford Washburn.

“To Olivia,” July 19 at 2:30 p.m.; July 25 at 4:30 p.m.; July 28 at 7 p.m.; Aug. 4 at noon, not rated. Following the love and experiences of author Roald Dahl (played by Hugh Bonville) and actress Patricia Neal, whose lives are turned upside down when their daughter Olivia dies. Their shared grief becomes a source of redemption and strength.

“¡Viva Maestro!” July 16 at noon; July 20 at 7 p.m.; July 24 at 2:30 p.m.; July 28 at 2:15 p.m.; July 29 at noon; Aug. 1 at 2:30 p.m.; Aug. 4 at 5 p.m., not rated, in English and Spanish with English subtitles. A documentary on the life of conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who celebrated the power of art amidst social unrest in his native Venezuela.