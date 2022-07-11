ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, OH

Southern Ohio Softball League end-of-season tournaments

By Garth Shanklin
News Democrat
News Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVaox_0gbvOkkl00
Pictured above are the 12U Fayetteville Crush. The Crush took third place in the Southern Ohio Softball League end-of-season tournament

Six Brown County youth softball teams placed in the top three in their respective bracket at the 2022 Southern Ohio Softball League end-of-season tournaments. Photos via SOSLI website.

Comments / 0

Related
News Democrat

Joyce Lynn Vize, 63

Joyce Lynn Vize, age 63, of Aberdeen, Ohio, better known to her family as Baby Joe or Aunt Yoyo, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky after a long and difficult illness. She led an exciting career as a welder. Joyce welded on the new bridge in Aberdeen and later as a coal handler operator at DP&L for 15 years until she lost her right leg. As an amputee, due to artery disease and unable to work anymore, she stayed home and did her passion, caring for two dogs, Petty and Chole. Her dogs were her children since she had no children of her own. Joyce was born January 9, 1959 in Mason County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Wallace Eugene Vize and Betty Lou (Myers) Vize Bess. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her younger sister – Lisa Vize in January 2020, maternal grandparents – Clara Johnson and Homer and Lewis Myers and paternal grandparents – Faris and Goldia Vize.
ABERDEEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Brown County, OH
Sports
County
Brown County, OH
linknky.com

Snappy Tomato Pizza to have new owner

Snappy Tomato Pizza has a new owner. Longtime franchise operator Tim Gayhart announced Tuesday that he is purchasing the locally-based pizza chain from the Deters Company. Gayhart is the owner of five Snappy locations and served as the area developer for thirteen stores. “I am excited to begin this new...
BURLINGTON, KY
Times Gazette

Festival of the Bells Baby Parade winners

The winners of the 2022 Hillsboro Festival of the Bells Baby Parade in the 6 months to 1 year class are pictured from the left. Second place winner Hattie Belle Holliday with her mother, Bethany Holliday. Hattie is the daughter of Brandan J. Holliday and granddaughter of Debbie Short-Holliday of Hillsboro and Jennifer Swackhamer of Hillsboro. First place winner Ellie Jo Edison with her mother, Mackenzie Edison. Ellie is the daughter of Kyle Edison and the granddaughter of Brain and Kelli Williamson of Hillsboro and Steve Edison of Hillsboro. Third place winner Willow Bea Morris with her mother, Hailey Zimmerman from Greenfield. The Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center sponsored thw event.
HILLSBORO, OH
News Democrat

Eagle Scout project improves Sardinia Cemetery

Brady Gambrel along with Fayetteville Boy Scout Troop 456 completed a project to install a flagpole, American Flag and solar light at the Sardinia Cemetery for Brady’s Eagle Scout Project. The project really looks nice and has drawn compliments from many people in the community. The path to becoming...
SARDINIA, OH
Atlas Obscura

World's Largest Horseshoe Crab

This gigantic horseshoe crab has migrated from a harbor in Baltimore, Maryland, to dry land in Ohio. This massive piece of art has had four homes over the last 25 years. The first was in Baltimore, the second in a creationist museum in Kentucky, the third outside a church in Blanchester, Ohio, and now in Hillsboro.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bracket#Sosli
Cincinnati CityBeat

Sorry, but Reba McEntire Won't Come to Cincinnati on Her New Tour – Yes, Again

Cincinnati just is not "fancy" enough, it seems. Country legend Reba McEntire announced this week that she'll head out on another tour this fall, but her 17-city schedule once again does not include Cincinnati. Fresh from her tour that launched in November and continued through March, McEntire will hit the road again beginning Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Canadian country singer Terri Clark will join her as a special guest.
CINCINNATI, OH
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Ohio

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Silver Grove native Grady Brown explores history of his home town during July 13 NKY History Hour

Founded in 1911, the quaint town of Silver Grove was once known as the most modern city in Northern Kentucky. Located along the Ohio River in Campbell County, the town was planned, managed and built by the C & O Railroad. But it’s the people of Silver Grove and their stories that make this small-town community so special; their resilience and sense of community in an ever-changing railroad town.
SILVER GROVE, KY
WKRC

2 killed in crash in Highland County

PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are dead after a crash in Highland County Tuesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on SR-138 in Paint Township just after 11 a.m. Troopers say 75-year-old Francis Brown from Greenfield, Ohio, lost control on a curve and left the road, striking a tree.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
News Democrat

News Democrat

270
Followers
801
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

News Democrat

 https://www.newsdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy