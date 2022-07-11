Southern Ohio Softball League end-of-season tournaments

Joyce Lynn Vize, age 63, of Aberdeen, Ohio, better known to her family as Baby Joe or Aunt Yoyo, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky after a long and difficult illness. She led an exciting career as a welder. Joyce welded on the new bridge in Aberdeen and later as a coal handler operator at DP&L for 15 years until she lost her right leg. As an amputee, due to artery disease and unable to work anymore, she stayed home and did her passion, caring for two dogs, Petty and Chole. Her dogs were her children since she had no children of her own. Joyce was born January 9, 1959 in Mason County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Wallace Eugene Vize and Betty Lou (Myers) Vize Bess. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her younger sister – Lisa Vize in January 2020, maternal grandparents – Clara Johnson and Homer and Lewis Myers and paternal grandparents – Faris and Goldia Vize.

ABERDEEN, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO