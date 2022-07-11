ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland investigators release videos of fatal collision between police car, scooter

By Tim Swift
WJLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — State investigators released graphic videos Monday of a fatal collision last month between a Baltimore City police patrol car and a man riding a scooter. On June 21, Terry Harell, 58, was riding a scooter along Milton Avenue when he was struck by a police car driven by...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
Bay Net

Security Guard Carjacked At Westfield Annapolis Mall; Woman Charged

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On July 13, 2022, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers responded for a report of a carjacking at the Westfield Annapolis Mall at 2002 Annapolis Mall in Annapolis. The victim, a security guard, was assaulted and pulled from the driver’s seat of their marked security vehicle before...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Pair Killed In Gaithersburg Crash

A violent collision in Montgomery County has left two people dead, authorities say. Silver Springs residents Prabodh Vaid, 79, and Nirmala Vaid, 77, were pronounced dead at the scene after their vehicle was hit while attempting to make a turn from Georgia Avenue onto May Street, around 7:44 p.m., Monday, July 11, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Baltimore, MD
Cars
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WMDT.com

Two charged in June armed robbery in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police have charged two individuals in connection with an armed robbery that took place last month. At around 10:40 p.m. on June 15th, officers responded to the area of 16th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. The 18-year-old male victim told officers that three people had approached him and engaged him in a conversation before robbing him at gunpoint. The suspects then left the area with the victim’s belongings before officers arrived on scene. Through help from the victim, a witness, and the City Watch camera system, officers were able to obtain a description of the three suspects. Additionally, the City Watch cameras showed that the suspects had discarded some of the victim’s personal property in a trashcan on the Boardwalk at 13th Street. Officers were able to recover the item and the victim identified the item as one that was reported stolen.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WJLA

WATCH: Police looking to ID suspects after burglary at DC charter school

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are looking to identify two people who allegedly broke into a Northwest charter school last week, according to a release. The burglary happened at Kipp School in the 400 block of P Street Northwest, police said. The suspects took property and then fled the scene, according to investigators.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

OmniRide bus involved in crash in Woodbridge; 4 hospitalized

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Four people were injured when an OmniRide bus and another vehicle crashed in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon. The bus was hit on the driver’s side by a vehicle leaving the Comfort Suites on Potomac Mills. Road, just before the road changes names to...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Voice

Alerts Issued For Man, Woman Reported Missing For Several Days In Frederick County

Separate alerts have been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland for a missing man and woman who have not been seen for several days. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Seth Gerwig, who was first reported missing on Monday, July 4, and Sara Totushek, who has not been seen since Sunday, July 3, according to the agency.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Spits On Deputies, State Police Trooper During Arrest In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

A combative suspect fought and spit at police who sought to apprehend him after an attempted carjacking in Maryland, officials announced on Tuesday, July 12. Callaway resident Trey Dominic Barnes, 35, was arrested in St. Mary’s County during a reported disturbance on the 44900 block of Hewitt Road in Callaway on Thursday, July 7, where there was an incident where he attempted to steal his victim's vehicle.
CALLAWAY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of July 4, 2022 – July 10, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,393 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-38324. On July 5, 2022, Deputy Novick responded to the 12700 block of Rodeo...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

One Person Shot at Glen Burnie Restaurant

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting at the 5th Avenue Breakfast & Lunch restaurant in the 500 block of Greenway Road SE in Glen Burnie. According to police, the unidentified victim was conscious and being transferred to an area hospital. The shooting was reported about 10:30 am...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
fox5dc.com

Missing 14-year-old found by Montgomery County bus driver

GERMANTOWN, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A Clarksburg teenager was found this week, thanks to a Montgomery County Ride On bus coordinator. The 14-year-old was found on Monday after going missing for several days and being reported as a runaway. Montgomery County Ride On Bus Coordinator Timothy Cooper found the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

18-year-old charged with burglarizing Whole Foods Market, Cava, Potbelly, Chipotle & more

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An 18-year-old was arrested earlier this week for committing a series of commercial burglaries in Silver Spring, police said. Curtis Gipson of Suitland, Maryland is being held without bond on auto theft and burglary-related charges after being accused of committing a series of burglaries between May 19 and July 6. According to a Montgomery County Police Department investigation, Gipson was identified as the suspect who burglarized the Whole Foods Market on Wayne Ave., Cava on Fenton St., Potbelly on Ellsworth Dr. and Chipotle on Fenton St.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Recover Four “Ghost Guns”, 16 Pounds Of Marijuana, LSD And Drug Distribution Paraphernalia

WALDORF, Md. – On July 8, as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug distribution allegations, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section, with assistance from Emergency Services Teams from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant in the 5400 block of Gallant Green Road in Waldorf.
WALDORF, MD

