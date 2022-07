Emporia’s home sales and the monthly supply both increased in the latest report from Sunflower Association of Realtors. Sunflower says 60 homes sold last month, up slightly from 58 sold in May and 53 homes sold in April. Homes were typically on the market eight days before they sold, down slightly from 10 in May. The city’s housing supply, just over half a month in May, went to just over a month in June.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO