A fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage to a Bethany Beach area home on Tuesday. The fire reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. occurred in the 31000 block of May Drive in the Bethany Lakes community. The Millville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the dwelling. The home was occupied at the time of the fire. All occupants escaped without injury. Other fire companies assisted at the scene.

BETHANY BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO