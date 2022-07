There were at least five fireworks stands in Battle Ground which had enough fireworks to start a war. The folks that buy these fireworks believe that the more the better. For a week, heavy duty fireworks have been shot at all hours. No regard is given to combat veterans, animals, or others who are bothered by the endless explosions. The sale of fireworks and the shooting of fireworks in Battle Ground and Clark County needs to stop.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO