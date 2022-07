The Air Jordan 3 is one of several 1980s-era classic silhouettes that have collided to form the Jordan Legacy 312, a hybrid model that first debuted back in 2018. The Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3, and Air Trainer 1 are the key standouts in this daring mash-up of icons, which is why the original colorways of those respective models seem to draw considerably more positive attention compared to the newer iterations.

