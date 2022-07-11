ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

FSU lands commitment from 4-star OL Lucas Simmons

By Matt Murschel Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

Florida State has continued to gain traction on the recruiting trail after receiving an oral commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Lucas Simmons.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Simmons is the No. 16 overall offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports rankings, and the No. 143 all-around player. Formerly of Sweden, Simmons lives in Clearwater, where he played two seasons at tackle at Clearwater International Academy.

He becomes the latest 4-star prospect to commit to the Seminoles, joining defensive lineman Keldric Faulk and Keith Sampson, offensive lineman Roderick Kearney, edge rusher Lamont Green Jr. and quarterback Chris Parson.

The 2023 commitments become official as early as December during the early-signing period.

“I just love them,” Simmons told 247Sports. “On my official visits, I was kind of focused on all the stats, but when I started to kind of focus on what my gut feels and where my heart is, they just led me to Florida State.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6K5U_0gbvMNia00
Florida State offensive line coach Alex Atkins is considered one of the top recruiters in the country, landing some key recruits for the Seminoles. (Matt Murschel)

Simmons was a highly sought-after recruit and considered FSU, Florida, USC and Tennessee among his top choices before committing to the Seminoles Monday afternoon.

“Florida State is doing the complete opposite of what they did last year when they tried to make a splash with anything and everything,” 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins said last week. “[Last year] they did the Mega camp and had kids on campus at midnight. This year, it’s been way more reserved. Maybe they’re licking their wounds a little bit, but they’ve pounced here as of late.

“This is another situation where, like a Roderick Kearney, he’s just so comfortable with [offensive line coach] Alex Atkins that he understands the situation.”

Atkins continues to be a key Florida State recruiter, helping land commitments from Kearney and Simmons. Last season, he helped the Seminoles sign six offensive linemen, including three 4-star prospects in Julian Armella, Qae’shon Sapp and Jaylen Early.

“He’s a hard worker and an excellent recruiter,” Ivins said. “I was talking with a mentor of one of these top prospects and they brought up the fact that Alex Atkins will keep it real. Alex Atkins encourages kids to visit other schools. He’s never going to talk down about another coaching staff and that’s pretty rare.”

Simmons’ commitment moves FSU’s class ranking up to No. 34 in the 247Sports composite rankings.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.

Comments / 0

 

