WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A nonprofit that helps veterans and veteran families in need has made a lasting impact on one veteran from Waukesha. A veteran who is a single mom was in need of a simple necessity, but had no way to get it. That is when the Wisconsin Veterans Network (VetsNet) stepped in and helped out. Kristen Bauman recently retired from the Navy. She spent 22 years serving her country and loved every minute of it.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO