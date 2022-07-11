ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF coach Gus Malzahn brings in offensive analyst with SEC, NFL experience

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

UCF football coach Gus Malzahn continued to grow his staff Monday by hiring former LSU passing game coordinator DJ Mangas as an analyst, the program announced.

Mangas returned to LSU this past season after one year in the NFL as an offensive assistant with the Carolina Panthers in 2020.

He was, however, not retained by new LSU football coach Brian Kelly, Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported last December.

In 2019, Mangas served as an offensive analyst under former LSU offensive coordinator Joe Brady before leaving for the NFL to follow Brady to Carolina.

That season, LSU won the national championship, scoring 50 or more points seven times and winning all but two games by double-digits.

In Carolina the next year, Mangas worked alongside both Brady and former quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz.

That season, four Panthers each finished with over 1,000 scrimmage yards as Carolina became only the fifth team in the Super Bowl era to accomplish such a feat.

Prior to coaching in the SEC and NFL, Mangas worked at his alma mater, William & Mary, from 2014-18. He coached running backs for three seasons and then was promoted to offensive coordinator for his final two years there.

At the time in 2017, Mangas was the second-youngest offensive coordinator in Division I football.

Under Mangas, both William & Mary running backs Mikal Abdul-Saboor (3,108 yards) and Kendell Anderson (3,082) finished their careers as two of the most productive running backs in school history, ranking fourth and fifth, respectively, on the program’s all-time rushing list.

Mangas played wide receiver at William & Mary from 2007-11. During his senior season, he led his team in receptions (45), receiving yards (591) and touchdown catches (5).

Following his playing career, Mangas became a student assistant the next spring at William & Mary before leaving for Hampton-Sydney College in 2012 to coach quarterbacks.

The next year Mangas served as the running backs coach at Georgetown and then returned to William & Mary for the next five years.

Mangas joins offensive analyst Jesse Stone, defensive analyst Charles Moore and special-teams analyst Ben Larson on Malzahn’s coaching staff at UCF.

While coaches can use analysts in various roles, such as an adviser or someone to break down opponents’ schemes, analysts cannot coach on the field or at practice.

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

Comments / 0

 

College football: Ranking SEC quarterbacks heading into 2022 season

SEC quarterbacks should be up for several end-of-season awards this fall given the league's superiority at the position with reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young returning along with several other potential early-round NFL selections. Ranking the conference's 14 projected starting quarterbacks is never easy this time of year, especially when we haven't yet received intel on undecided competitions heading into fall camp.
The Grove Report

Lane Kiffin Leads FBS Coaches in Twitter Interactions For June 2022

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin is talented in a variety of areas, and one of his strongest suits is the utilization of social media. Kiffin is widely-known for his use of Twitter, not only for program promotions including the #ComeToTheSip mantra, but also humorous notes and motivational quotes. Recently, SkullSparks released its tracking of Twitter interactions among FBS head coaches for the month of June, and Kiffin led the way...by a lot.
247Sports

LSU making waves in 2024 recruiting class

While the buzz has been swarming around the Tigers’ recent efforts in the 2023 recruiting class, don’t forget about the work being done at an early stage with the 2024 class as well. Still in its infancy, LSU currently holds two commitments in the 2024 class in safety...
BamaCentral

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 5 Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin versus Nick Saban. A game that both Alabama and Ole Miss fans circle on the calendar. To quote Kiffin himself: "Get your popcorn ready." When the former Saban assistant arrived in Oxford in 2020, the Rebels immediately felt Kiffin's impact on the team's offense. In a game that caused more Alabama fans to bite their fingernails than most other games in recent memory, the Crimson Tide's 63-48 win cemented one positive note for Ole Miss:
On3.com

BREAKING: LSU lands 4-star Baton Rouge RB Kaleb Jackson

LSU landed a commitment on Tuesday morning from 2023 Baton Rouge (La.) Liberty Magnet running back Kaleb Jackson, he announced on Instagram. The 5-10, 196-pound prospect committed over offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M and others. The Aggies and Crimson Tide hosted him for official visits in June. LSU hosted him multiple times for unofficial visits this spring and summer.
This Gator ranks among top 10 SEC offensive linemen ahead of 2022 season

